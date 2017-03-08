Middletown, Ohio business is honored after 45 years of service

Wendy Kissel receiving proclamation from Mayor Lawrence P. Mulligan, Jr.

Contact

Glenna Harris

***@aol.com Glenna Harris

End

-- On Tuesday, March 7, 2017, Wendy Kissel, Owner of Pro-Care Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, received a proclamation presented by Middletown, Ohio Mayor Lawrence P. Mulligan, Jr. in celebration and recognition of the company's 45th anniversary . The company was founded in 1972 and changed hands a few times before Wendy began running it in 1991. She became full owner of the company in 2010.Pro-Care utilizes modern equipment and cleaning methods, though it continues to operate with the same old-fashioned values that made it great - honesty, integrity, and dedication to top quality customer service. Pro-Care Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning has a spotless record with the Better Business Bureau, and more than 80% of the company's business comes from repeat customers.Pro-Care Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning gratefully serves more than 6,800 customers in Middletown, Ohio and the surrounding areas. The company wishes to thank its customers for making this 45th anniversary milestone possible through their business and loyalty to the company.