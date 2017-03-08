News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Middletown, Ohio business is honored after 45 years of service
Pro-Care utilizes modern equipment and cleaning methods, though it continues to operate with the same old-fashioned values that made it great - honesty, integrity, and dedication to top quality customer service. Pro-Care Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning has a spotless record with the Better Business Bureau, and more than 80% of the company's business comes from repeat customers.
Pro-Care Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning gratefully serves more than 6,800 customers in Middletown, Ohio and the surrounding areas. The company wishes to thank its customers for making this 45th anniversary milestone possible through their business and loyalty to the company.
http://www.procarecc.com/
Contact
Glenna Harris
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse