 
News By Tag
* Carpet Cleaning
* Upholstery Cleaning
* Water Damage Restoration
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Middletown
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Middletown, Ohio business is honored after 45 years of service

 
 
Wendy Kissel receiving proclamation from Mayor Lawrence P. Mulligan, Jr.
Wendy Kissel receiving proclamation from Mayor Lawrence P. Mulligan, Jr.
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- On Tuesday, March 7, 2017, Wendy Kissel, Owner of Pro-Care Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, received a  proclamation presented by Middletown, Ohio Mayor Lawrence P. Mulligan, Jr. in celebration and recognition of the company's 45th anniversary . The company was founded in 1972 and changed hands a few times before Wendy began running it in 1991. She became full owner of the company in 2010.


Pro-Care utilizes modern equipment and cleaning methods, though it continues to operate with the same old-fashioned values  that made it great - honesty, integrity, and dedication to top quality customer service. Pro-Care Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning has a spotless record with the Better Business Bureau, and more than 80% of the company's  business comes from repeat customers.


Pro-Care Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning gratefully serves more than 6,800 customers in Middletown, Ohio and the surrounding areas.  The company wishes to thank its customers for making this 45th anniversary milestone possible through their business and loyalty to the company.

http://www.procarecc.com/

Contact
Glenna Harris
***@aol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Carpet Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Water Damage Restoration
Industry:Services
Location:Middletown - Ohio - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share