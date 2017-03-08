Country(s)
Industry News
Hard Drive Destruction in El Paso Has a Leading Provider
Commercial Records Center Renders Digital Data Inaccessible
Commercial Records Center, known throughout the region as the leader in records storage in El Paso, provides peace of mind regarding hard drive destruction through its AAA certification with the National Association for Information Destruction (NAID).
"The security of your digital information does not end when you get a new computer," said Skip Litt, president of Commercial Records Center. "It is critical to properly render hard drives inaccessible after they are taken out of use, and we have the technology to ensure that happens."
In many ways, electronic information is at greater risk than traditional paper documents when it comes to long-term security. Commercial Records Center uses state-of-the-
"We will provide a certificate of destruction that lists the serial numbers of all hard drives we destroy for your organization to assist in your record keeping," Litt said. "The last thing you want to worry about is whether or not the information on your old hard drives really is destroyed."
About Commercial Records Center
Commercial Records Center is a locally owned company specializing in records and magnetic media storage, online data backup, scan-on-demand services, and document and hard drive destruction for customers in the El Paso, Texas, area and Southern New Mexico. The company offers mobile paper shredding services for commercial customers as well as shredding for commercial and residential customers at its El Paso location.
For more information on Commercial Records Center's capabilities or to request a quote, go to http://commercialrecords.com/
Contact
Commercial Records
(915) 534-3959
support@commercialrecords.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse