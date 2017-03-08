 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Bay Area Pharma Market Research Conference Embraces Change, Innovation

Industry experts will meet June 13-14 in San Francisco for a new West coast event
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time, the leading series of Pharma Market Research Conferences (PMRC) will head to the West coast, for an unprecedented gathering of market research experts. The Bay Area Pharma Market Research Conference takes place June 13-14 in San Francisco.

The Bay Area PMRC brings to the west the same qualities that have made PMRC events on the East coast, Canada and Europe so successful: top-tier talent, timely topics and exceptional networking opportunities. PMRC provides an all-access pass to interact with executives from the top biopharma companies through two days of intensive sessions and group discussions.

Register by April 28 and Save With the Early Bird Rate!

Our program agenda features 20+ diverse sessions (keynotes, panels, individual presentations, round tables, networking, etc.) led by 30+ senior-level industry leaders.

Here's a preview of some agenda topics:

·         Determining Your Future Customer Engagement Strategy

·         From Value Creation to Value Maximization: the New Era of Commercialization

·         Gilead Treatment Expansion Program

·         How Might the Trump Administration Influence the Practice Dynamics and Economics of Medicine, and How Should Pharma Respond?

·         Market Research and Data Analytics in a Restrictive Access Environment: Challenges and Opportunities

·         Maximizing the Value From Communications Research

To see more of the agenda, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/

Registration for the conference is open now and if you act before April 28, you can take advantage of the special Early Bird Rate. Sign up and join your colleagues to be among the industry's best!

To register to attend the conference, go to:

http://bay-area.pharmamarketresearchconference.com/register/

Participating companies include: Abbott, Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Align Technology, Allergan, Amgen, Answers & Insights, AplusA Bell Falla, Branding Science, Cipla BioTec, EpiBiome, Health Strategies Group, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, Human Branding, Intuitive Surgical, Lifescience Dynamics, M Health, Pfizer, Relypsa, Inc., Research Partnership, Santen, Inc., Seattle Genetics, Sedulo Group, Segmedica, Spectrum 28, Versartis, Inc. and many more!

The Pharma Market Research Conference is the premier gathering of senior-level pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and diagnostics executives in market research.

For more information, go to: http://pharmamarketresearchconference.com/ , email info@pharmamarketresearchconference.com , or call +1-212-228-7974.
