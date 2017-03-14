 
March 2017





MTech MDM Named Exclusive U.S. Mobile Service Center for Sonim

Sarasota, Florida Mobile Device Management Company Partners with Provider of Ultra-Rugged Phones
 
 
MTech Sonim Team
MTech Sonim Team
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- In a move that could help put the Sarasota-Bradenton area on the map in the mobile device services industry, MTech MDM announced that it has been named the exclusive United States mobile service center for Sonim Technologies.

         Based in San Mateo, California, Sonim Technologies provides ultra-rugged mobile phones for businesses and organizations in demanding and hazardous environments, including defense; manufacturing; oil, gas and chemical operations; public safety; security; utilities; agriculture; and construction. Sonim distributes its devices directly and through multiple U.S. cellular carriers.

         "Partnering with MTech enables us to provide our customers with a solid repair solution and will allow us to extend our portfolio by adding mobile device management,"said Surendra Bodavula, Manager of After Sales Support at Sonim Technologies. "We chose MTech because of the company's reputation in the industry and ability to deliver based on the service requirements of our customers."

         MTech's progress can be attributed to its approach to its business, its clients, and great teamwork, said Yancy Robinson, a longtime Mobile Technician who leads the Quality Assurance function on MTech's Sonim team. The team was formed by combining existing MTech mobile technicians, adding new team members from local universities, and receiving assistance from CareerSource Suncoast, a regional nonprofit corporation that helps businesses grow by providing solutions for talent recruitment and development.

         "We are thrilled to partner with Sonim Technologies," said Roger Hostetter, Vice President of Mobility Services, who led MTech's Sonim implementation."MTech has established a competitive advantage by providing services from this region. Since our launch MTech has been positioning itself to be a major player in the mobile services industry and we are making great progress in achieving this goal."

         MTech MDM, which originated as MTech Repair in 2012, operates from its headquarters at 8010 25th Court East, Suite 106, Sarasota, Florida 34243. For more information about MTech MDM, please visit http://www.mtechmdm.com/ or call 1-844 MTECH MDM.

PHOTO:

Yancy Robinson (left) and Roger Hostetter (right) with Technicians

Contact
Thomas & Brannan Communications
***@thomasbrannan.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Mar 14, 2017
