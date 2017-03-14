News By Tag
MTech MDM Named Exclusive U.S. Mobile Service Center for Sonim
Sarasota, Florida Mobile Device Management Company Partners with Provider of Ultra-Rugged Phones
Based in San Mateo, California, Sonim Technologies provides ultra-rugged mobile phones for businesses and organizations in demanding and hazardous environments, including defense; manufacturing;
"Partnering with MTech enables us to provide our customers with a solid repair solution and will allow us to extend our portfolio by adding mobile device management,"
MTech's progress can be attributed to its approach to its business, its clients, and great teamwork, said Yancy Robinson, a longtime Mobile Technician who leads the Quality Assurance function on MTech's Sonim team. The team was formed by combining existing MTech mobile technicians, adding new team members from local universities, and receiving assistance from CareerSource Suncoast, a regional nonprofit corporation that helps businesses grow by providing solutions for talent recruitment and development.
"We are thrilled to partner with Sonim Technologies,"
MTech MDM, which originated as MTech Repair in 2012, operates from its headquarters at 8010 25th Court East, Suite 106, Sarasota, Florida 34243. For more information about MTech MDM, please visit http://www.mtechmdm.com/
