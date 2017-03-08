 
Industry News





Angelina Hart Launches Spring 2017 Fashion Jewelry Collection

Women's Accessory designer reveals new spring themed jewelry designs
 
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Angelina Hart launched her Spring 2017 Toujours Gems fashion jewelry collection. The Spring 2017 line of fashion jewelry includes the Printemps Earrings, the Color Floral Stud Earrings and the Canary of Capri Necklace Set. All of her fashion jewelry has the radiance and beauty of natural gem stones, while promoting a more ethical choice when it comes to buying jewelry.

"My new Spring collection features beautiful pastel colors and floral designs. I wanted to design pieces that reflect the blooming of spring flowers. It's a new season full of life and color, and you can see that in my Spring fashion jewelry collection. Having my line of jewelry that is conflict free is very important to me. I want people to become enlightened that there are other options when shopping for jewelry. Luxury doesn't kill," stated Angelina.

Angelina Hart's eco friendly fashion jewelry is created from beautiful custom lab created gems that promote sustainability. Angelina is an advocate against blood diamonds and believes in preserving the earth's natural resources. Prices for the Spring 2017 Collection start at $29.00 and are available at https://www.angelinahartboutique.com/collections/fashion-...

About Angelina Hart

Angelina Hart is reinventing what timeless, classic style looks like for the modern woman. She set out to create what she calls "The New Timeless", classic for the new century.  She eschews products that will become dated or are trendy. Angelina's goal is to put the best things she can into the world that are of our time, for all time. For more information visit http://www.angelinahartboutique.com.

Media Contact
Sophia Kratos
(858) 247-2410
sophia@angelinahartboutique.com
Source:Angelina Hart
Email:***@angelinahartboutique.com Email Verified
