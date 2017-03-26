News By Tag
Reality TV Stars from Bravo TV, VH1 and More Join Celebrity Relationship Panel CheMinistry
The first event will be an all- female celebrity panel discussing the topic, "Differences…
1. Dr. Rhonda Travitt- Certified Life Coach, Author and Motivational Speaker
2. Allison Mathis Jones- Blogger and Marriage Therapist
3. Erica Dixon- Former Reality Star of VH1's Love and Hip Hop Atlanta
4. Mrs. Coco- Reality Star of BET's Ink Paper Scissors and Hairstylist
5. Mrs. Tahirah- Hairstylist and Blogger
6. Queen Aftan- Empowerment Speaker and Founder of I Am A Queen Foundation
7. Tanisha Mackin- Author and Motivational Speaker
8. Genise Shelton- Reality Star of Bravo TV's Married to Medicine and Business Woman
CheMinistry will also include a "Man's Corner" led by VH1's Atlanta Exes and Celebrity Chef Willie Wallace. The social mixer will be hosted by personality Moshua Loriel with performances by Keeyen Martin and Chavis Flagg. "We invite influential celebrity panelists as well as guest audience participants to share their experimental knowledge on the topic at hand," says Chanel Scott, creator of CheMinistry. Tickets are FREE with food and/or drink purchase at https://www.eventbrite.com/
WHAT: CheMinistry, The Relationship Platform
WHEN: Sunday March 26th, 2017 from 6 p.m.- 10 p.m.
WHERE: Hard Rock Café 215 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
MEDIA: Pre-Interviews or to attend, RSVP with Deidre - mayleemedia@
About CheMinistry:
CheMinistry creates a space of free judgment and absolute love where transparent and candid dialogues are welcomed. Whether you are single, married, divorced, or widowed, CheMinistry is created to help get the relationship past the place of stagnation where things become common all too soon. Created by Chanel Scott of RUOC Marketing Group, CheMinistry was created to help get the relationship past the place of stagnation where things become common all too soon.
