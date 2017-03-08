Country(s)
Industry News
Badger Sheet Metal Works Provides Process Piping Fabrication
Piping Expertise Complements Steel Fabrication Capabilities
Process piping fabrication is a natural outgrowth of product lines common for a steel fabrication shop such as Badger Sheet Metal Works. Process piping fabrication involves the manufacture of pipe systems used to convey liquids and gases throughout a facility. These can include substances ranging from high-pressure gases to super-cooled liquids, or even water for fire suppression systems.
"As a steel fabrication shop, we have the expertise to work with a variety of materials including aluminum, steel, brass and others depending on the requirements of our customer," said Kenny Coe, Director of Sales at Badger Sheet Metal Works. "We work collaboratively with engineering teams to meet exact specifications."
Badger Sheet Metal Works also incorporates in-line components such as fittings and valves that control variables including flow rates, pressure and temperature. The company's ability to meet almost unlimited size requirements sets it apart from many of its competitors.
"High-quality process piping fabrication is a crucial element to our core business as a steel fabrication shop," Coe said. "It's one more reason why our customers appreciate the fact we employ a Certified Weld Inspector (CWI) to ensure our welding team has a clear understanding of weld qualifications for every job."
About Badger Sheet Metal Works
Badger Sheet Metal Works is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and employs approximately 100 people. Its steel fabrication shop teams specialize in the manufacture of pump bases, bottling equipment fabrication, structural steel fabrication, stainless steel fabrication, general metal fabrication, steel enclosures, healthcare industry fabrication and medical component assembly, food industry fabrication, mining industry fabrication, welding, custom sheet metal fabrication, aluminum sheet metal fabrication, large fabrication projects and heavy plate fabrication.
For more information about Badger Sheet Metal Works' process piping fabrication capabilities, call Kenny Coe, Director of Sales, at (920) 435-8881, or visit https://www.bsmw.com/
View original post on process piping fabrication here.
Contact
Badger Sheet Metal Works
800-665-2769
kennyc@bsmw.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse