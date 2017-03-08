News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
vScaler showcases application specific cloud at Cloud Expo Europe 2017
Live demonstrations of some of vScaler's application stacks will be available at the event, including HPC-on-Demand and Deep Learning in the Cloud.
David Power, CTO vScaler comments: "We provide full application stacks for a range of verticals as well as on-demand consultancy from our expert team. Our tailor-made, software-defined infrastructure cuts away time wasted on the distractions of setup and enables our users to concentrate on the task at hand."
HPC-On-Demand
Setting up a traditional cluster from bare metal, can take days, weeks or months. vScaler allows users to spin up dedicated clusters on demand in a few simple clicks. With our HPC-on-Demand functionality, the process of spinning up an OpenHPC Cluster, running an MPI application and then bringing down the cluster again – takes a total of 6 minutes! At the click of a switch, vScaler gives customers the ability to deploy and manage full HPC environments with on demand parallel file system creation within their own datacentres and when demand dictates, off-premise as well.
Deep Learning in the Cloud
vScaler has integrated a GPU element along with a number of popular Deep Learning frameworks, including Tensorflow, Caffe and Theano in the its cloud ecosystem, which leverages the world's fastest NVIDIA® GPU accelerators for deep learning training. These K80 GPUs (soon to be replaced by P100s) are purpose-built to be the engine of computers that learn, see, and simulate our world, and leveraging them via the vScaler cloud platform, saves customers the initial capital expenditure of an on-premise GPU solution.
Backup as a Service
vScaler's BaaS (Backup as a Service) offering consists of an on-premise appliance and automated data replication to a secure public cloud. The appliance is an all-in-one, fast, secure and cost-effective backup and recovery device able to back up all servers, desktops and laptops on premise or as a private cloud backup service. This appliance comes coupled with vScaler Cloud Backup (VCB), which provides you with a redundant copy of your data, ensuring you have access to your data both on and off site, enhancing the speed to restore while providing additional resilience.
vScaler, in contrast with other IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) only platforms, works with clients to optimise their infrastructure (hardware and network) to allow their desired applications to run successfully in a cloud environment.
Competitively priced, secure, fully supported and available immediately, vScaler is poised and ready to simplify your infrastructure. Join us at Cloud Expo, on booth 960 to find out more, or visit www.vscaler.com.
About vScaler
vScaler has been under development for a number of years, orchestrated from a consortium of IT professionals who have recognised the need for a hybrid approach to cloud computing. At its core, vScaler is essentially a cloud platform and service that offers a hybrid approach towards cloud computing, allowing for private cloud adoption and access to a public resource when demand dictates. With vScaler, you can deploy your on premise private cloud in minutes, add cloud-based services or applications, and scale to public or hybrid cloud environments on-demand - all under a single management portal.
Contact
Orla Power
***@vscaler.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse