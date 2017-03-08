News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dexter, Millie Bobby Brown Q&A's, Superman Head Programming At Wizard World Cleveland, Fri-Sun
Gaming Tournaments & Free Play, WWE, 'Buffy,' Gene Simmons, Anthony Mackie Q&A's, After Parties, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland
Some highlights of the more than 50 panels scheduled include:
• Dual Q&A's with Jennifer Carpenter and Jaime Murray ("Dexter," Saturday, noon); Nicholas Brendon and Charisma Carpenter ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Saturday, 3 p.m.); Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz ("The Monkees," Sunday, 11:30 a.m.); and voice actors Lex Lang and Sandy Fox
• Solo interactive sessions with Simmons (Saturday, 11 a.m.), Staite (Saturday, 1 p.m.), Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules,"
• "Inside The Ring" with WWE® Superstar Becky Lynch (Friday, 5:30 p.m.) and WWE® Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
• Comics-themed hours featuring Joe Corroney, Steve Geiger and Thom Zahler (Saturday, 6 p.m.); Tom Cook, Phil Ortiz and Danny Fingeroth (Friday, 7 p.m.); Marc Sumerak, Zahler and Fingeroth (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.), solo sessions with Cook (Saturday, noon); Bob Camp (Sunday, 1:30 p.m.); and licensed Disney Fine Artist Clinton Hobart (Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m.) and many others
• "Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza"
• "Superman" panels with the Siegel & Shuster Society (Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Saturday, 5 p.m.)
• Video gaming free play and tournaments all three days, featuring Street Fighter V, Tekken 7 and Super Smash Bros. Wii events, at the dedicated gaming area
• "After Parties" on Friday at 10 p.m. at Phantasy Niteclub, 11082 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, and Saturday at 11 p.m. at Agora Theater, 5000 Euclid Ave #101, Cleveland
• Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including face painting, balloon animals, celebrity storytelling, learn to draw, gaming tournaments (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Laycee, Mogchelle, SuperKayce, Princess Morgan, throughout the weekend
Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted. (*Note:
A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/
Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland is the third in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD)
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture, movies, television, cosplay, comics, gaming, graphic novels, toys, sci-fi, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
6468835022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse