 
News By Tag
* Comic Con
* Cleveland
* Panels
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cleveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Dexter, Millie Bobby Brown Q&A's, Superman Head Programming At Wizard World Cleveland, Fri-Sun

Gaming Tournaments & Free Play, WWE, 'Buffy,' Gene Simmons, Anthony Mackie Q&A's, After Parties, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland
 
 
Anthony-Mackie-Panel
Anthony-Mackie-Panel
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Comic Con
* Cleveland
* Panels

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Cleveland - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Events

CLEVELAND - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Dual Q&A sessions with the stars of "Dexter" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," panels featuring standout celebrities Anthony Mackie (Captain America franchise), Jewel Staite ("Firefly"), Millie Bobby Brown ("Stranger Things"), Gene Simmons (KISS), Dean Cain ("Supergirl") and others, "Superman" and other comics-themed panels, video gaming tournaments, adult and kids costume contests, after parties and cosplay sessions highlight the programming offerings at Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland, Friday through Sunday at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. Most programming is included as part of the standard event admission and is in addition to the live entertainment options (magic, dancing, music, etc.) all weekend.

Some highlights of the more than 50 panels scheduled include:

• Dual Q&A's with Jennifer Carpenter and Jaime Murray ("Dexter," Saturday, noon); Nicholas Brendon and Charisma Carpenter ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," Saturday, 3 p.m.); Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz ("The Monkees," Sunday, 11:30 a.m.); and voice actors Lex Lang and Sandy Fox
• Solo interactive sessions with Simmons (Saturday, 11 a.m.), Staite (Saturday, 1 p.m.), Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules," Saturday, 1 p.m.), Brown (Saturday, 2 p.m.), Cain (Saturday, 2 p.m.), Mackie (Saturday, 4 p.m), Barry Bostwick (Sunday, 12:30 p.m.)
• "Inside The Ring" with WWE® Superstar Becky Lynch (Friday, 5:30 p.m.) and WWE® Hall of Famer Kurt Angle (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
• Comics-themed hours featuring Joe Corroney, Steve Geiger and Thom Zahler (Saturday, 6 p.m.); Tom Cook, Phil Ortiz and Danny Fingeroth (Friday, 7 p.m.); Marc Sumerak, Zahler and Fingeroth (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.), solo sessions with Cook (Saturday, noon); Bob Camp (Sunday, 1:30 p.m.); and licensed Disney Fine Artist Clinton Hobart (Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 2:30 p.m.) and many others
• "Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza" screening of the cult classic film, hosted by Bostwick (Saturday, doors open at 7 p.m., film at 8 p.m.) (*note additional admission required)
• "Superman" panels with the Siegel & Shuster Society (Saturday, 11:30 a.m., Saturday, 5 p.m.)
• Video gaming free play and tournaments all three days, featuring Street Fighter V, Tekken 7 and Super Smash Bros. Wii events, at the dedicated gaming area
• "After Parties" on Friday at 10 p.m. at Phantasy Niteclub, 11082 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, and Saturday at 11 p.m. at Agora Theater, 5000 Euclid Ave #101, Cleveland
• Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including face painting, balloon animals, celebrity storytelling, learn to draw, gaming tournaments (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Laycee, Mogchelle, SuperKayce, Princess Morgan, throughout the weekend

Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.  (*Note: the Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza event requires a separate ticket.)

A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/cleveland (subjects, guests, times and rooms subject to change).

Wizard World Comic Con Cleveland is the third in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD). For more on the event, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/cleveland.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture, movies, television, cosplay, comics, gaming, graphic novels, toys, sci-fi, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service and Wizard World Rewards among its initiatives. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/comiccon

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
6468835022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Source:Wizard World, Inc.
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Comic Con, Cleveland, Panels
Industry:Event
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wizard World News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share