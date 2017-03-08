One woman is fighting to take back the streets of Newport News & she's been on this journey for 25

And she needs your help and RSVP for a special celebration and live event

Pic 8

Contact

Crusading Outreach Ministry Inc. 501 c 3

CrusadingOutreach.org

***@crusadingoutreach.org Crusading Outreach Ministry Inc. 501 c 3CrusadingOutreach.org

End

-- Deloris Pettaway founded Crusading Outreach Ministry Inc. 501 c 3, a non-profit designed to serve those who are economically disadvantaged and at risk, in December of 1992. For over 22 years, she stood on many of Newport News VA's street corners, providing a message of hope and giving out food, clothes and hygiene products to those in need.Flash forward: she has added programs for education, empowerment and entrepreneurship for at risk youth and disadvantaged citizens. She still offers food via the non-profit's emergency food pantry as well as visits seniors in various nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout the Peninsula. Sometimes she receives calls in the middle of the night from program participants who are in dire need.But she hasn't stopped there. The 25 year old non-profit, which will celebrate its anniversary with a May 20Black & White Gala at Newport News City Center's Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, has several certified and nationally recognized programs for youth and parents of young children that it will relaunch within the next few monthsBut what this non-profit needs is what many local organizations need:"We're looking for partners, local businesses, colleges and organizations that can donate everything from facilities, especially those with computer access/labs, to monetary donations to sponsor our facilitators and instructors to deliver these services to those who need it most."Founder Deloris Pettaway also adds that funds raised from the May 20Black & White gala will be used towards these much needed community programs."We invite the community leaders, citizens and business owners, to come out and celebrate with us as well as learn about our upcoming programs and ways in which they can also promote their businesses and brands to those in attendance and at our future events. Working together we can uplift our community, reduce crime and take back our streets and at risk youth while also serving citizens that are in dire need. So come out and enjoy a three course meal, live entertainment, our secret celebrity guest as well as spotlight your business and brand."