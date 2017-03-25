 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Fulton

Local authors Bob Franks and Mona Robinson Mills will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
TUPELO, Miss. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Fulton

Local authors Bob Franks and Mona Robinson Mills will

be available to sign copies of book

Fulton is one of the oldest cities in northern Mississippi. Established on May 11, 1837, by an act of the Mississippi legislature, the city is the northernmost town on the Tombigbee River, located less than 10 miles south of that river's headwaters. Fulton was settled by hardy pioneers seeking new opportunities in the newly available lands of Mississippi's Chickasaw Cession. From its first days, Fulton was the center of commercial activity in Itawamba County, as well as the home to county government. During the Civil War and Reconstruction, the town declined, until a period of new growth and activity took place during the early 20th century. At that time, the timber industry became a lucrative venture, and the Mississippian Railway was established, connecting Fulton to the Frisco Railroad in Amory, 20 miles to the south. Fulton is now home to Itawamba Community College and is adjacent to the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, one of the largest inland waterways in the nation.

About the Authors:

Authors Bob Franks and Mona Robinson Mills are Itawamba natives who share a love for their home county and a passion for vintage photographs. Many of the photographs in this book came from their personal collections as well as from descendants of pioneering businesspeople and citizens of Fulton.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

1001 Barnes Crossing Road #104

Tupelo, MS 38804

When:  Saturday, March 25th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Tags:Local History, Fulton, Mississippi
Industry:Publishing
Location:Tupelo - Mississippi - United States
Subject:Events
