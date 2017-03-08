News By Tag
Express Logic Introduces First Industrial-Grade IoT Device-to-Cloud Connectivity Platform
Like all Express Logic products, the X-Ware IoT Platform provides high performance, boasts a small footprint, and is created in-house (contains no open-source code). The X-Ware IoT Platform is designed for the smallest of IoT devices. For example, X-Ware IoT Platform support for an 802.15.4 radio device (using 6LoWPAN, IPv6, UDP, DTLS, and CoAP) requires only 25KB of flash memory. This gives embedded developers of safety- and security-critical IoT devices plenty of room to add NetX Secure TLS or DTLS to secure data at the socket layer or NetX Duo IPsec to secure data at the network layer.
For its part, NetX Duo has been precertified at the highest level for safety standards that include industrial safety's IEC 61508 SIL 4, medical's IEC 62304 Class C, automotive's ISO 26262 ASIL D, and rail transportation's EN 50128 SW-SIL 4, as well as consumer applicance standards UL 60730-1 Annex H, CSA E60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60335-1 Annex R, and IEC 60335-1 Annex R, 1998.
Through NetX Duo, the X-Ware IoT Platform is seamlessly integrated with Express Logic's ThreadX, and both products are certified to the same SIL 4 and ASIL D levels. Both products also support all major commercial processors, providing a powerful platform for developing safe, secure, high-performance device-to-cloud solutions in a small footprint.
X-Ware IoT Platform Welcomed with Strong Industry Support
"In our rapidly changing technology landscape, we as vendors need to work together to assist our customers in their continued innovation by providing reliable and professional solutions and services. We are proud to have Express Logic as a close partner in this," said Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. "Express Logic's X-Ware IoT Platform offers a powerful and robust technology solution with unique commercial value, delivering a superior developer experience."
"We selected Express Logic as the RTOS and industrial-grade middleware provider for Renesas Synergy™ Platform based on that company's commitment to an extensive feature set, rock-solid reliability, and industrial-grade quality," said Peter Carbone, Vice President –Synergy IoT Business Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation. "The integration of the new X-Ware IoT Platform connectivity protocols and Synergy Platform will provide customers with a complete, world-class device-to-cloud solution they can rely on."
"The complete platforms and tools offered by partners like Express Logic have helped our STM32 product family attain the leading position among Cortex M-core MCU's , by making the development process easy and fun," said Laurent Desseignes, Microcontroller Ecosystem Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics. "The X-Ware IoT Platform provides our growing installed base of embedded developers with a small-footprint, high-performance, safe, and secure connectivity solution they can depend on."
"With its high performance and small footprint, Express Logic's X-Ware IoT Platform is an excellent connectivity solution for our Kinetis and LPC microcontrollers,"
Pricing and Availability
NetX Duo is available today at license prices starting at $15,000. IPsec for NetX Duo is available now at prices starting at $12,500. X-Ware IoT Platform is available today (pre-release)
About Express Logic and ThreadX
Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic, Inc., offers the industry's most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadX® RTOS, the high-performance NetX™ and NetX Duo™ TCP/IP stacks, the FileX® embedded FAT compatible file system, the USBX™ Host/Device USB protocol stack, and the GUIX™ embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Most products from Express Logic include full source code and all have no run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com, call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com.
ThreadX, TraceX, FileX and X-Ware are registered trademarks, and Safety-Critical Certification Pack, NetX, NetX Duo, USBX, GUIX, GUIX Studio, LevelX, preemption-threshold, picokernel, and UDP fast path technology are trademarks of Express Logic. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
