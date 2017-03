Express Logic Introduces First Industrial-Grade IoT Device-to-Cloud Connectivity Platform

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• #EmbeddedWorld

• Industrialgrade

• Cloud Industry:

• Software Location:

• Nuremberg - Bavaria - Germany

Contact

Janice Hughes, Media Contact

Hughes Communications, Inc.

705-774-8686

janice@hughescom.net Janice Hughes, Media ContactHughes Communications, Inc.705-774-8686

End

--Express Logic, Inc., the worldwide leader in royalty-free real-time operating systems (RTOS) with over 5.4 billion deployments, today announced the X-Ware IoT Platform™, for fast, safe, secure, industrial-grade connectivity of deeply embedded IoT sensors, devices, edge routers, and gateways. The X-Ware IoT Platform is built on top of Express Logic's high-performance ThreadX RTOS and NetX Duo dual IPv4/IPv6 TCP/IP stack. The X-Ware IoT Platform leverages all the benefits of NetX Duo andintroduces new IoT protocol support for IPv6 over Low Power Wireless Personal Area Networks (6LoWPAN), Message Queue Telemetry Transport (MQTT), Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) and Lightweight M2M (LWM2MLike all Express Logic products, the X-Ware IoT Platform provides high performance, boasts a small footprint, and is created in-house (contains no open-source code). The X-Ware IoT Platform is designed for the smallest of IoT devices. For example, X-Ware IoT Platform support for an 802.15.4 radio device (using 6LoWPAN, IPv6, UDP, DTLS, and CoAP) requires only 25KB of flash memory. This gives embedded developers of safety- and security-critical IoT devices plenty of room to add NetX Secure TLS or DTLS to secure data at the socket layer or NetX Duo IPsec to secure data at the network layer.For its part, NetX Duo has been precertified at the highest level for safety standards that include industrial safety's IEC 61508 SIL 4, medical's IEC 62304 Class C, automotive's ISO 26262 ASIL D, and rail transportation's EN 50128 SW-SIL 4, as well as consumer applicance standards UL 60730-1 Annex H, CSA E60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60730-1 Annex H, IEC 60335-1 Annex R, and IEC 60335-1 Annex R, 1998.Through NetX Duo, the X-Ware IoT Platform is seamlessly integrated with Express Logic's ThreadX, and both products are certified to the same SIL 4 and ASIL D levels. Both products also support all major commercial processors, providing a powerful platform for developing safe, secure, high-performance device-to-cloud solutions in a small footprint."In our rapidly changing technology landscape, we as vendors need to work together to assist our customers in their continued innovation by providing reliable and professional solutions and services. We are proud to have Express Logic as a close partner in this," said Stefan Skarin, CEO,. "Express Logic's X-Ware IoT Platform offers a powerful and robust technology solution with unique commercial value, delivering a superior developer experience.""We selected Express Logic as the RTOS and industrial-grade middleware provider for Renesas Synergy™ Platform based on that company's commitment to an extensive feature set, rock-solid reliability, and industrial-grade quality," said Peter Carbone, Vice President –Synergy IoT Business Division,"The integration of the new X-Ware IoT Platform connectivity protocols and Synergy Platform will provide customers with a complete, world-class device-to-cloud solution they can rely on.""The complete platforms and tools offered by partners like Express Logic have helped our STM32 product family attain the leading position among Cortex M-core MCU's , by making the development process easy and fun," said Laurent Desseignes, Microcontroller Ecosystem Marketing Manager,. "The X-Ware IoT Platform provides our growing installed base of embedded developers with a small-footprint, high-performance, safe, and secure connectivity solution they can depend on.""With its high performance and small footprint, Express Logic's X-Ware IoT Platform is an excellent connectivity solution for our Kinetis and LPC microcontrollers,"said Emmanuel Sambuis, VP of Microcontrollers and Connectivity,. "Express Logic is well equipped to help developers provide exceptional high-performance, small-footprint device-to-cloud solutions to enable the Kinetis and LPC portfolios."NetX Duo is available today at license prices starting at $15,000. IPsec for NetX Duo is available now at prices starting at $12,500. X-Ware IoT Platform is available today (pre-release)and in June 2017 (full production release); please contact the Express Logic sales office for details.Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Express Logic, Inc., offers the industry's most advanced run-time solutions for deeply embedded applications, including the popular ThreadXRTOS, the high-performance NetX™ and NetX Duo™ TCP/IP stacks, the FileXembedded FAT compatible file system, the USBX™ Host/Device USB protocol stack, and the GUIX™ embedded graphical user interface development toolkit. Most products from Express Logic include full source code and all have no run-time royalties. For more information about Express Logic solutions, please visit www.expresslogic.com , call 1-888-THREADX, or e-mail sales@expresslogic.com # # #