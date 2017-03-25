 
Industry News





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Coweta County: A Brief History

Local author W. Jeff Bishop will be available to sign copies of book
 
 
NEWNAN, Ga. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Coweta County: A Brief History

Local author W. Jeff Bishop will be available to sign copies of book

Over two centuries, Coweta County has been home to diverse residents who mastered the art of reinventing the county. Initially home to Creek-Muscogee Native Americans, subsequent settlers ushered in an era of plantations, slavery and textile manufacturing. By 1851, the new Atlanta and LaGrange Railroad increased traffic locally. The new railroad contributed to Newnan becoming a major healthcare hub during the Civil War, home to seven hospitals. Coweta County maintains its status as a major healthcare destination today, with the establishment of Cancer Treatment Centers of America's southeast regional hospital in Newnan. The county is now also known worldwide as the backdrop for major television productions like The Walking Dead and films like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. Author and historian W. Jeff Bishop details Coweta County's history of transformation.

About the Author:

W. Jeff Bishop, an author and public historian, has lived most of his life in Coweta County. As executive director of the Newnan-Coweta Historical Society, Bishop heads programming, exhibits and development at the McRitchie-Hollis Museum and the Newnan History Center at the Historic Train Depot. He has served as president of the Georgia chapter of the Trail of Tears Association and has also written for the Newnan Times-Herald newspaper and various other newspapers and magazines.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

342 Newnan Crossing Bypass

Newnan, GA 30265

When:  Saturday, March 25th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
