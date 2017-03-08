News By Tag
* Plm
* Training
* Class
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
CIMdata's Product Lifecycle Management Certificate Program to Take Place in Amsterdam
Popular education program will take place at the DoubleTree Amsterdam Centraal Station from June 12-16.
The program, which includes several options that have been designed to accommodate the needs of those involved in the industry at any level, prepares PLM professionals to successfully address the challenges commonly faced in PLM strategy development and implementation. The assessment-based certificate program includes a personalized classroom experience, individual and team-based exercises, and individual evaluations of achievement. The program is facilitated by a team of CIMdata experts. Upon successful completion of the program, participants receive a CIMdata PLM Certificate and are invited to join CIMdata's global PLM Leadership community.
"We are excited to bring our globally recognized CIMdata PLM Certificate Program back to Amsterdam. The demand for world-class PLM education continues to increase and I am looking forward to welcoming a wide-ranging group of PLM professionals to the class in June," said Mr. Gerard Litjens, CIMdata's Vice President for EMEA.
The program, which is available to industrial companies that are considering or are already implementing PLM, and to PLM solution and service providers, is built on CIMdata's over 30 years of experience guiding industrial companies in successfully defining and implementing best-in-class PLM strategies and tactics. Additional programs are planned for Boston, Massachusetts from October 2-6 and Cypress, California from December 4-8. Private classes are also available.
For more information on CIMdata's PLM Certificate Program and focused short courses visit our website at http://www.cimdata.com/
Contact
CIMdata, Inc.
7346689922
***@cimdata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse