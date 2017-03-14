News By Tag
The Arc of Volusia Participates in 'Spread the Word to End the Word' Initiative
Share this: On Friday, March 10th, The Arc Volusia participated in 'Spread the Word to End the Word' at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach.. #Respect
"The word retard(ed) hurts millions of people with intellectual disabilities, their families and friends," said Audra Burd, Executive Director of The Arc of Volusia. "The 'Spread the Word to End the Word' campaign encourages people to take the pledge and help promote the new R-word: Respect," she added. Several Arc Volusia staff and clients participated in the event in the center court of the Volusia Mall as shoppers were invited to sign a banner and pledge to end the use of the R-word.
The campaign, created by college students Soeren Palumbo (Notre Dame 2011) and Time Shriver (Yale 2011) in 2009, is intended to engage schools, organizations and communities to rally and pledge their support at www.r-word.org, and promote the inclusion and acceptance of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Pictured: Arc Volusia staff and clients at The Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach on Friday, March 10th helping to spread the word to end the R-word.
About The Arc of Volusia
The Arc Volusia was established in 1962 and has been providing unique opportunities for hope, growth, and change to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing life skills development, with the goal of increasing their independence, educational opportunities, life enriching experiences, and a sense of purpose and fulfillment. The organization currently serves over 230 adults with intellectual and development disabilities - helping them develop life skills, increased independence, and the opportunity for them to earn a paycheck.
The Arc's community impact focuses in four areas - education, employment, health and basic needs.
The Arc of Volusia has two campuses, one in Daytona and the other in DeLand. For those interested in becoming a volunteer, a sponsor, or an Arc member supporting The Arc of Volusia's mission of "Providing the opportunity for hope, growth, and change to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community", the organization can be reached via phone at 386-274-4736, or online at www.arcvolusia.org, or https://www.facebook.com/
