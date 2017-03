New Katarina Line Trade Show Dates for March 2017

'Best Croatian DMC for 2016,' Katarina Line Strengthens U.S. Travel Agent Partnerships

Katarina Line Futura Deluxe cruiser

Media Contact

Mario Almonte

212-616-1190

***@herman-almontepr.com Mario Almonte212-616-1190

-- Katarina Line, winner of the "Best Croatian DMC award for 2016", announced new U.S. trade show dates through the end of March 2017. Company representatives will participate in round-table discussions and educational seminars at the following shows and datesMonday, March 20 – Washington, DC SuburbsTuesday, March 21 – Baltimore, MDWednesday, March 22 – Cherry Hill, NJThursday, March 23 – Central New JerseyKatarina Line will also attend theon March 26 – 29 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel.Company representatives will meet one-on-one with travel professions to discuss the benefits of partnering with Katarina Line. They will also be happy to prearrange meetings with participants to explore the company's rich and varied portfolio of in-land tours and small ship cruises to some of Croatia's most popular ports and attractions. Meetings can be scheduled at any time before, during and after the trade shows. Representatives can also visit agents' office for a private presentation, as well as to meet and train their staff.For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit http://www.katarina- line.com