News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Kline Van / Woody's to sponsor 360 Racing, develop VANDOIT adventure van
Kline announced the "start--up" of a new division and brand of Kline Van called VANDOIT, which manufacturers and sells customized (sprinter type) vans and will cater to outdoor and adventure minded consumers with an emphasis on the cycling community.
Kline additionally announced the "start-up" of a new division and brand of Kline Van called VANDOIT, which manufactures and sells customized (sprinter type) vans and will cater to outdoor and adventure minded consumers with an emphasis on the cycling community. "The vans are designed to have the essentials for adventure and sporting travel so that you "van do" whatever you want in the great outdoors" stated Kline. 360 Racing will have the unique opportunity to directly help develop these vans, the look, the options, the web site and the marketing from the ground up. "It is smart to have the end user help develop the product...I think it will be so cool for a great bicycle team to have direct influence over the creation and marketing of these vans and this new brand." Having input from guys like 3-time National Mountain Biking champ Doug Long, who has traveled the country from race to race while often sleeping in a van is huge" stated Kline. 360 Racing will be utilizing a prototype van in traveling to races and will be making modification suggestions and helping to develop future vans and equipment options based on suggestions from 360 team members.
The new vans will be sold through Kline's (http://www.klinevan.com) marketing arm WowWoodys (http://www.wowwoodys.com). This year Woody's was named Dodge and Ram dealer of the year by Dealer Rater. Owner Brent Kline attributes this great honor to the outstanding and caring team members and the tremendous support and loyalty of our customer. With thousands of positive customer review ratings, Woody's has over 10 acres and over 1000 vehicles of nearly every make and model to better serve their customers. Most used vehicles are certified eligible. Woody's posts their best price on each vehicle (among the lowest in the Nation), taking the guess work out of the process. In the last several years Woody's has opened 3 additional locations in Lee's Summit, at the KC Legend's outlet near Nebraska Furniture Mart and on the belt in Saint Joseph Mo. "We are proud to be the presenting sponsor of 360 Racing...we believe it will be a great partnership with a great bicycle racing team" stated Kline.
360 Racing, a top level, multi-discipline competitive cycling team dedicated to the preservation and regional growth of competitive cycling in the Midwestern United Sates through local events, regional racing, community involvement, and volunteering. The team is annually among the most awarded racing team in the Kansas City region. The team is comprised of approximately 30 highly-skilled male and female athletes who participate in competitive cycling events including road, mountain bike, cyclocross, and gravel racing. Steve Songer, Team President, said, "We are truly excited to be partnering with Kline Van and Specialty Rental / Woody's Automotive Group and their VANDOIT brand which is perfectly geared toward avid cyclists."
Contact
Sonja Griesbach
***@wowwoodys.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse