LDRA tool suite integrates with Green Hills Platforms for Automotive, Industrial Safety and Medical
Integration of Green Hills Software's MULTI IDE and RTOS Platforms with the LDRA tool suite Expedites Delivery of Embedded Applications for Medical Device, Industrial Safety, and Automotive Markets
Building on the success of previous integrations between the LDRA tool suite and the Green Hills MULTI® Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and RTOS platforms for aerospace and defense applications, the new platform integrations save design time and cost by expediting the verification and delivery of embedded applications requiring compliance with safety and security standards.
Specifically, integration with the LDRA tool suite brings developers lifecycle traceability;
"With increased emphasis on safety and security in the medical device, industrial safety, and automotive markets, and the wide base of both Green Hills Software and LDRA customers in these markets, this integrated platform solution offers embedded developers a comprehensive solution for high-assurance applications,"
The integrated Green Hills Software MULTI platform and LDRA tool suite environment enables testing and debugging on both the host development and target platforms, which speeds product debug and enables the development of Class II and Class III medical devices under IEC 62304, up through ASIL D in automotive under ISO 26262 and through SIL 4 in industrial safety under IEC 61508. Example applications include:
· Automotive:
· Medical devices: defibrillators, patient monitors, and devices for imaging, dialysis, and infusion
· Industrial:
"After many conversations with our shared customer base and with our mutual teams in the field, it became obvious that additional integration with Green Hills Software's platforms would provide significant benefit to developers who must comply with industrial safety and security standards," said Jim McElroy, VP Marketing, LDRA. "The LDRA tool suite integrations with Green Hills Software platforms provide unprecedented levels of software safety and security assurance for important, high-growth markets. We are very pleased with the results of the collaboration and the positive response we are getting from customers."
About LDRA
For more than 40 years, LDRA has developed and driven the market for software that automates code analysis and software testing for safety-, mission-, security-, and business-critical markets. Working with clients to achieve early error identification and full compliance with industry standards, LDRA traces requirements through static and dynamic analysis to unit testing and verification for a wide variety of hardware and software platforms. Boasting a worldwide presence, LDRA is headquartered in the United Kingdom with subsidiaries in the United States and India coupled with an extensive distributor network. For more information on the LDRA tool suite, please visit www.ldra.com.
About Green Hills Software
Founded in 1982, Green Hills Software is the largest independent vendor of embedded development solutions. In 2008, the Green Hills INTEGRITY-178 RTOS was the first and only operating system to be certified by NIAP (National Information Assurance Partnership comprised of NSA & NIST) (http://www.ghs.com/
