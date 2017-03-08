News By Tag
IMI Account Manager Earns Certified Association Executive Credential
"Working towards my CAE designation has provided me with the wonderful opportunity to expand my knowledge and improve my skills in association management. I particularly appreciated the opportunity to learn best practices in order to improve the service I provide to my clients. I feel privileged to be a part of this elite group of professionals that are dedicated to excellence in our industry," said Bowersmith.
To be designated as a Certified Association Executive, an applicant must have a minimum of three years of experience with nonprofit organization management, complete a minimum of 100 hours of specialized professional development, pass a stringent examination in association management, and pledge to uphold a code of ethics. To maintain the certification, individuals must undertake ongoing professional development and activities in association and nonprofit management. More than 4,000 association professionals currently hold the CAE credential. The CAE Program is accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA).
"We are proud to add Bowersmith as the fourth member of IMI's staff of account managers who have earned their CAE designation. This extraordinary achievement is just one of the many ways Bowersmith has demonstrated her commitment to personal growth, excellence in leadership, and expanding her expertise in association management,"
ASAE is a membership organization of more than 21,000 association executives and industry partners representing 10,000 organizations. Its members manage leading trade associations, individual membership societies and voluntary organizations across the United States and in nearly 50 countries around the world. With support for the ASAE Foundation, a separate nonprofit entity, ASAE is the premier source of learning, knowledge and future-oriented research for the association and nonprofit profession, and provides resources, education, ideas and advocacy to enhance the power and performance of the association and nonprofit community. For more information about ASAE, visit www.asaecenter.org.
About IMI Association Executives
Since 1986, IMI Association Executives Inc. has been helping associations meet their members' needs with a turnkey package of administrative, meeting and event planning services provided by a staff of experienced association management professionals. Located just minutes from Research Triangle Park in Raleigh, N.C., IMI Association Executives is the management choice for non-profit trade and professional associations that are local, state, regional, national and international in scope. For more information or to request a proposal, please call 919.459.2070 or visit www.imiae.com.
Contact
Linda Owens, CAE, President
***@imiae.com
