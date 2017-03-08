News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
LOSS Teams to Hold Free Suicide Postvention Training for Community
A conference will be held in Omaha, Nebraska featuring speakers and panel discussion focusing on the mental health topic of suicide postvention. The public is invited to this free event.
The conference is free, with select events open to the public and others limited to members ofNebraska LOSS Teams. Space remains available for a community event Thursday, March 23 from 7:00 - 8:30 p.m. Dr. Campbell will educate the community on how to provide support after a suicide, followed by a panel discussion with first responders and suicide loss survivors. The general public is invited to attend and registration is encouraged.
Since 1999, the United States has experienced a 24% increase in suicides. Currently suicide is the leading cause of death for youth 10-14 in Nebraska and is the tenth leading cause of death for all ages in the United States. Suicide grief is unique and carries many additional emotions including anger, guilt, blame, regret, and sometimes even relief. Because there is still so much stigma surrounding suicide, survivors often do not receive the type of support that they may need.
"Chances are, at some point in our life we will all be touched by suicide, whether it be a family member, friend, co-worker, or an acquaintance, said Jill Hamilton, Project Coordinator, The Kim Foundation. "Suicide doesn't discriminate. It can affect anyone despite age, race, religion, or education. It's happening in our community and it's important to learn how we can best support the loved ones left behind."
The Metro Area LOSS Team is comprised of survivor volunteers (persons who have experienced the suicide of a loved one). Members serve as a first response team when a suicide occurs in the community, in cooperation with law enforcement officers, chaplains, fire fighters, EMTs, and other first responders. Research has shown that through programs such as LOSS, survivors are more likely to seek help for their own emotional response to the suicide and are also at a significantly reduced risk to attempt or complete suicide themselves.
For more information about the conference or to register, contact The Kim Foundation at (402) 891-6911 or info@thekimfoundation.org.
ABOUT THE METRO AREA LOSS TEAM:
The Metro Area LOSS Team is based on a nationally recognized postvention effort to bring immediate support to survivors of suicide. LOSS acts as a first response team when a suicide occurs and works together with law enforcement officers, fire fighters, EMTs, and other first responders. Members of the LOSS team, which consists of survivor volunteers (persons who have experienced the suicide of a loved one) and mental health professionals, are activated by first response officials to the scene of the suicide and are present to offer resources, support, and sources of hope to the newly bereaved. Team members additionally provide follow up contact with survivors and help coordinate the utilization of services and support groups within the community.
ABOUT DR. FRANK CAMPBELL, Ph.D., LCSW, C.T.:
Dr. Campbell is the former Executive Director of the Baton Rouge Crisis intervention Center and the Crisis Center Foundation in Louisiana. He is currently Senior Consultant for Campbell and Associates Consulting where he consults with communities on Active Postvention efforts and Forensic Suicidology cases. It was due to his more than twenty years of working with those bereaved by suicide that he introduced his Active Postvention Model (APM) most commonly known as the L.O.S.S. Team. His work with survivors and victims of trauma has been featured in three discovery channel documentaries professional journal and book chapters. The model has now been replicated in countries as diverse as Australia, Singapore, Northern Ireland, Canada and America.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse