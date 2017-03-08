Accumen Establishes Affiliated Partnership with Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association

Accumen and AzHHA Partner to Provide Greater Value in Healthcare Delivery

-- Accumen Inc. continues to define itself as a leading lab excellence partner in the clinical laboratory segment of healthcare delivery to provide the best patient care while working toward reducing costs and improving quality to for results that create healthier labs, hospitals, and communities. Simultaneously, the AzHHA Affiliated Partners Program, a subsidiary of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association, continues to find new opportunities to collaborate with organizations and leaders devoted to collectively building better healthcare for the patients, people, and communities of Arizona. A newly signed, three-year partnership agreement will now further enable the mission and goals of both organizations.Accumen is a leader in laboratory transformation and is valued as a performance partner by hospitals and health systems across the country. AzHHA embraces change and recognizes the benefit of two organizations working together to accomplish more than just independent efforts. Proven business models enable both organizations to create the standard for best practices and replicate it across the state or country. Alignment is solid between both organizations as they share additional pillars that include transparency in pricing, analytics, and information utilization, driving realistic results and creating successful outcomes. "We know that everyone in healthcare is considering cost reduction actions," said John Koeneke, AzHHA Affiliated Partners Program Vice President of Business Development. "Our partnership with Accumen provides our members an outstanding service they require."Accumen established a relationship with AzHHA as a gold sponsor for the 2016 AzHHA Annual Leadership Conference and provided significant value for the members at the event. AzHHA's purpose is to bring a variety of voices together to explore ideas and take collaborative action that will attain the best healthcare for Arizonians. As health systems experience increased pressure to reduce costs, expand services, and drive greater outcomes, these two entities will partner to provide thoughtful value.For more information about Accumen or AzHHA, please visit Accumen.com or AzHHA.org.Accumen Inc. (along with its subsidiary, Chi Solutions, Inc.), is a leading healthcare transformation company that provides end-to-end services and laboratory solutions in consulting, execution, utilization, and outreach support. By partnering with hospital and health system laboratories, we set new standards of performance in clinical laboratory management—driving higher quality, patient safety, better service, and unprecedented value. Accumen and Chi deliver results in laboratory operations, outreach, and patient blood management using a proven blueprint, innovative approach, and insight-driven proprietary technology to create healthier labs, healthier hospitals, and ultimately, healthier communities.Accumen –® Find out more at Accumen.com or ChiSolutionsInc.comAzHHA is Arizona's statewide association for those organizations and individuals devoted to collectively building better healthcare and health for the patients, people and communities of Arizona. Founded in 1939, AzHHA's objective is to improve healthcare through Better Care, Better Health and Lower Costs with the ultimate goal of making Arizona the healthiest state in the nation. AzHHA's Affiliated Partners Program pre-screens vendors that provide services to AzHHA members which address workforce solutions, hospital cost reduction and more. For information about using AzHHA's Affilitated Partners Program, please contact John Koeneke jkoeneke@azhha.org or call 602.445.4313.Media ContactCindy Judd, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, AccumenPhone: 847.404.9962 | Email: cjudd@accumen.comAccumen | 5414 Oberlin Drive, Suite 200, San Diego, CA 92121 | P: 858.777.8160Media Contact:Shayna Diamond, AzHHA Director of Community AffairsPhone: 602.445.4327 | Email:sdiamond@AzHHA.orgAzHHA | 2800 N. Central Avenue, #1450, Phoenix, AZ 85004 | P: 602.445.4300