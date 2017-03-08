Peachtree Immediate Care Launches Convenient Online Check-in Across Atlanta

ATLANTA
-- Peachtree Immediate Care
, the leading urgent care operator in the Greater Atlanta area, just launched an online check-in and queue management system at all of its seventeen locations. A convenient solution for its busy patients, the new system allows patients to see wait times at all locations and either walk-in or choose available times over the next 36 hours. Today it is available at its website, peachtreemed.com, which is optimized for desktop or mobile, as well as at each location's Facebook page. In April, the check-in system will be available as a downloadable app, which will also help patients with each center's wait times, address, hours, and directions as well as let them tag or save their favorite location for future visits. The new system improves the experience for all of Peachtree Immediate Care's Atlanta patients, helping them "Get in. Get out. Get Better!TM"
with less wait time, whether they walk-in or check-in from home, work or on the go.
"We are always looking to make our centers more convenient for our patients, through new locations, speed of visit and now easier check in from home or work. "Convenience"
is one of our guiding principles, and we are excited to offer this new feature in an effort to fulfill this promise to our patients," said Bill Miller, CEO of CRH Healthcare, which operates Peachtree Immediate Care.
