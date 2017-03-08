 
Industry News





Halton Catholic District School Board signs up for another batch contract with Bienenstock

 
DUNDAS, Ontario - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds is pleased to announce another collaboration with the Halton Catholic District School Board. Created with the mandate to reconnect children with nature, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds use durable, natural materials to engage children of all abilities instead of static plastic and steel found in traditional playgrounds. By designing several natural playgrounds in geographic batches at one time, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds have developed a process that saves school boards 60% or more on regular design fees. With over 60 batch projects in four school boards, Bienenstock has become a leader in this unique systematic approach.

In 2016, Bienenstock built fifteen natural playgrounds for Catholic schools across the Halton region. HCDSB was extremely pleased with the outcome and have now signed up for another thirteen natural playgrounds this year. Adam Bienenstock, founder and CEO, says "We are truly pleased with the nature play environments we created for HCDSB. Our team of designers, inventors, and craftsman worked closely with the school board and their team to realize the dream of reconnecting their children and staff with nature!"

For more information on batch design, contact Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds by phone.

Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds (www.naturalplaygrounds.ca)

Twitter: @Bienenstock

Facebook: @BienenstockPlaygrounds

Telephone: 1-800-306-3391

Halton Catholic District School Board (http://www.hcdsb.org/Pages/default.aspx)

Twitter: @HCDSB

Facebook: @HCDSB

