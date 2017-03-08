News By Tag
Halton Catholic District School Board signs up for another batch contract with Bienenstock
In 2016, Bienenstock built fifteen natural playgrounds for Catholic schools across the Halton region. HCDSB was extremely pleased with the outcome and have now signed up for another thirteen natural playgrounds this year. Adam Bienenstock, founder and CEO, says "We are truly pleased with the nature play environments we created for HCDSB. Our team of designers, inventors, and craftsman worked closely with the school board and their team to realize the dream of reconnecting their children and staff with nature!"
