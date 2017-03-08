Halton Catholic District School Board signs up for another batch contract with Bienenstock

Contact

Afsheen Hasan

***@naturalplaygrounds.ca Afsheen Hasan

End

-- Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds is pleased to announce another collaboration with the Halton Catholic District School Board. Created with the mandate to reconnect children with nature, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds use durable, natural materials to engage children of all abilities instead of static plastic and steel found in traditional playgrounds. By designing several natural playgrounds in geographic batches at one time, Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds have developed a process that saves school boards 60% or more on regular design fees. With over 60 batch projects in four school boards, Bienenstock has become a leader in this unique systematic approach.In 2016, Bienenstock built fifteen natural playgrounds for Catholic schools across the Halton region. HCDSB was extremely pleased with the outcome and have now signed up for another thirteen natural playgrounds this year. Adam Bienenstock, founder and CEO, says "For more information on batch design, contact Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds by phone.Twitter: @BienenstockFacebook: @BienenstockPlaygroundsTelephone: 1-800-306-3391Twitter: @HCDSBFacebook: @HCDSB