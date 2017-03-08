News By Tag
KMWorld Recognizes A2iA Among "100 Companies That Matter In Knowledge Management"
A2iA, a world leading developer of artificial intelligence and machine learning based text recognition, information extraction and intelligent document classification toolkits, announced its inclusion among KMWorld's 2017 list of "100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management."
"The banner of knowledge management spans a wealth of territory to encompass solutions that range in functionality from the tried-and-true to the futuristic. Those designated to this year's list of KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management run the gamut of capabilities, but share such similar characteristics as innovation, ingenuity, usefulness and resourcefulness,"
A2iA's software toolkits boast a 42-country footprint and can automatically locate and extract printed and cursive handwritten text in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, Arabic, Chinese and Russian. Available for integration into end-to-end server and mobile-based applications, A2iA's SDKs are customizable and scalable.
KMWorld's list of the "100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management" is published in the March issue of KMWorld Magazine and online at www.KMWorld.com.
About A2iA
A2iA (http://www.a2ia.com/
About KMWorld
KMWorld (www.kmworld.com)
