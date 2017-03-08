 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

KMWorld Recognizes A2iA Among "100 Companies That Matter In Knowledge Management"

 
 
NEW YORK - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- A2iA's artificial intelligence & machine learning software is recognized for delivering fast, simple and efficient data capture software that helps users turn vast amounts of data into usable knowledge

A2iA, a world leading developer of artificial intelligence and machine learning based text recognition, information extraction and intelligent document classification toolkits, announced its inclusion among KMWorld's 2017 list of "100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management."  Backed by more than 25-years of R&D, A2iA's toolkits deliver add-on features that speed automation, simplify customer engagement and quickly capture all types of data from documents.

"The banner of knowledge management spans a wealth of territory to encompass solutions that range in functionality from the tried-and-true to the futuristic. Those designated to this year's list of KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management run the gamut of capabilities, but share such similar characteristics as innovation, ingenuity, usefulness and resourcefulness," says KMWorld Editor Sandra Haimila.

A2iA's software toolkits boast a 42-country footprint and can automatically locate and extract printed and cursive handwritten text in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, Arabic, Chinese and Russian.  Available for integration into end-to-end server and mobile-based applications, A2iA's SDKs are customizable and scalable.

KMWorld's list of the "100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management" is published in the March issue of KMWorld Magazine and online at www.KMWorld.com.

About A2iA

A2iA (http://www.a2ia.com/), Artificial Intelligence and Image Analysis (www.a2ia.com), is an award-winning developer of handwriting recognition, text extraction and document classification software. With simple, easy to use and intuitive toolkits, A2iA delivers add-on features that speed automation, simplify customer engagement and quickly capture all types of data from documents – whether captured by a desktop scanner or mobile device. By enhancing solutions from systems integrators and independent software vendors, A2iA allows complex and cursive data from all types of documents to become part of a structured database, making it searchable and reportable, with the same level of flexibility as printed or digital data. For more information, visit www.a2ia.com or call +1 917-237-0390 within the Americas, or +33 1 44 42 00 80 within EMEA or Asia.

About KMWorld

KMWorld (www.kmworld.com) is the leading information provider serving the Knowledge Management systems market and covers the latest in Content, Document and Knowledge Management, informing more than 21,000 subscribers about the components and processes - and subsequent success stories - that together offer solutions for improving business performance. KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc. (www.infotoday.com)

Media Contact:

A2iA Communications

Marketing@a2ia.com

Americas: + 1 917.237.0390

EMEA, India, APAC: +33 (0)1 44 42 00 80

