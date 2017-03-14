McGarvey Watches Sea View Bloom as Generation Homes Builds Beach Cottages

Sea VIew Sign

-- Looking out over St. Augustine Beach's newest community, development project manager Matt McGarvey talks about Sea View being something special."Real estate developers are effectively the entrepreneur that make a new neighborhood come to life. Developers are like an orchestra conductor. They don't play any instruments, they just direct the performance,"McGarvey said.The son of developer Jay McGarvey, Matt has grown up in the business since his days at the College of Charleston and early experience with an eight-unit condo development in Ponte Vedra."We get the necessary approvals to build with the help of the Generation Homes' team, architects and engineers," noted Matt. "We are developers who love design, natural landscaping and care deeply about one of our greatest asset, the environment."Sea View will feature distinct coastal style homes on charming lots, some on a neighborly cul-de-sac, resort-style pool in an amenities center and a pocket park. Homes will be available in May.Residents can bike to the beach and take advantage of all that coastal ambiance has to offer while being close to historic St. Augustine, shopping and dining.Generation Homes at Sea View start from $414,400. Features include wood look flooring, soft close doors and drawers.Every home has a designer kitchen, cabinets are White Shaker with plywood boxes, dove tail soft close drawers, 42-inch upper cabinets, crown molding.Kitchen counter tops are available in a variety of color selections and choice of edges. Upgraded Bosch Stainless Steel appliances include quiet dishwasher, smooth top range with oven, microwave above the range vented outside and garbage disposal.Residents can enjoy beach living on large, comfortable front and back porches with Trex decking. Living in Sea View offers Florida friendly landscape packages for low maintenance and irrigation."It's very exciting to watch it come together," Matt said. "We are focused on delivering a true beach community in one of the most sought-after and convenient locations"As developers McGarvey Residential Communities seek out the best sites for neighborhoods with great access to coastal lifestyle amenities."We are especially excited about Sea View, as it epitomizes the desirability of location and a great builder that we seek for each of our communities,"he said.Close to shopping, dining and historic St. Augustine, Sea View is set against the backdrop of the AIA and the Atlantic Ocean. Sea View will include homes with thoughtfully by acclaimed architects Rob Florez and Michael Stauffer."Generation Homes is working to offer homeowners beautiful beach cottages in St. Augustine Beach's newest community. Sea View has only 23 home sites. We are excited about being able to meet the continuing demand for coastal living with this kind of quaint neighborhood,"added Generation Homes' President Cora Johnston.Generation Homes works closely with today's most savvy homeowners from Jacksonville Beach to Palm Coast desiring coastal living at its most stylish with bright, airy floorplans, gourmet kitchens, great rooms and flexible spaces that add to its fresh appeal.http://