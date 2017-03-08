News By Tag
Toradex Announces First Colibri Module with Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
Colibri iMX6ULL is the first Colibri module with optional certified Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It features a single core ARM Cortex-A7 CPU.
The new Colibri module is based on NXP's i.MX 6ULL application processor, the latest addition to the popular i.MX6 family. Colibri i.MX 6ULL features a single core ARM Cortex-A7 CPU optimized for low power and cost. The Colibri iMX6ULL includes state of the art security features like ARM® TrustZone®, encryption engines and a secure boot option. The display interface supports resolutions up to 1366 x 768 and an RMII interface allows adding a second Ethernet port.
The available on-board Wi-Fi solution supports dual-band 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi in the 2.4GHz and 5 GHz bands with up to 300Mbits/s transfer speeds. Simultaneous station and access point mode are supported for broad Wi-Fi application use cases. Additionally, it features the latest Bluetooth 4.2/BLE (Dual-Mode) standards to connect low power sensors or other devices such as smartphones, tablets or PCs. The Colibri iMX6ULL comes with full wireless certifications for several countries to lower initial costs and time to market.
Colibri iMX6ULL fits seamlessly into the Colibri family ecosystem and will work with all Toradex Colibri carrier boards. The module inherits the ruggedness of the Colibri family of System on Modules which have been used in many demanding applications since 2005. Toradex offers the Colibri iMX6ULL with an industrial temperature range option (-40° to 85°C) and availability until at least 2028.
As with all Toradex Modules, the Colibri i.MX6ULL comes with renowned Toradex support and an extensive solution ecosystem. The ecosystem includes a wide variety of off-the-shelf carrier boards and proven design partners who offer fully customized carrier boards. Many 3rd-party software companies like The Qt Company or Crank Software offer optimized software for a better out-of-the-box experience and improved performance.
Toradex is providing a production quality Linux BSP based on the Yocto Project free of charge with all its products. The daily updated Toradex Developer Center provides a large database of useful resources to support customers with their projects. A community forum moderated by experienced Toradex developers, professional email support and local technical phone support around the world make sure Toradex customers will get to market faster with a well-engineered product.
The Colibri iMX6 ULL is expected to be available in Q3/2017. For the latest updates or to provide feedback, please sign-up for Colibri iMX6ULL updates on the Toradex webpage: https://www.toradex.com/
Visit us at Embedded World from 14 - 16 March 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany on booth 1-639, Hall 1 to talk with our engineers about the upcoming Colibri iMX6ULL.
About Toradex:
Toradex is a Swiss based company with offices around the world, offering ARM®-based System on Modules (SOMs) and Customizable Single Board Computers (SBCs). Powered by NXP® i.MX 6, i.MX 7 & Vybrid, and NVIDIA Tegra 2, 3 and TK1 SoC, the pin-compatible SoMs offer scalability in terms of price, performance, power consumption and I/Os. Complemented with direct online sales and long-term product availability, Toradex offers direct premium support and ex-stock availability with local warehouses. For more information, visit https://www.toradex.com
