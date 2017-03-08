 
Industry News





Create Vintage-Look Displays with New Wood Crates

 
 
FFR Vintage Wood Crates
FFR Vintage Wood Crates
TWINSBURG, Ohio - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Create authentic-look retro and farm market displays with new Vintage Wood Crates, from FFR Merchandising.

Real wood crates feature a vintage look for appealing displays, and come in five sizes.  Create floor, table or case displays with the various crate sizes.  Display individually, or stack crates to create a unique presentation and highlight specialty items.  Use as crates to hold items, or reverse to create display pedestals and risers.

Due to vintage style, variations in product finish can be expected.

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View the product web page: Vintage Wood Crates (http://www.ffr.com/vintage-wood-crates)
