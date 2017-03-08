News By Tag
Hampton Inn by Hilton Poplar Bluff Earns Industry Award
Midas Hospitality-managed hotel named 2017 Hampton by Hilton Lighthouse award winner
Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, manages the hotel located at 2420 Crestwood Dr. in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Tiffani Timbrook is the hotel's General Manager.
"We are honored to receive this prestigious award which recognizes our outstanding customer service and impeccable hotel," said Midas Hospitality president Rob Willard. "Our company focuses on a total quality experience, and the Lighthouse award acknowledges our efforts." Willard added that "General Manager Tiffani Timbrook has been leading her award-winning team since the hotel opened. We are very proud of Tiffani and all the Midas Hospitality team members assembled at the hotel for this great accomplishment."
Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 40 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.
