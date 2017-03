Hampton Inn by Hilton Poplar Bluff Earns Industry Award

Midas Hospitality-managed hotel named 2017 Hampton by Hilton Lighthouse award winner

Hampton Inn Poplar Bluff

Contact

Kurt Furlong

***@midashospitality.com Kurt Furlong

End

-- Hampton Inn by Hilton Poplar Bluff was recently named a 2017 Lighthouse award winner by Hampton Hotels. The recognition is given to the top 5% of Hampton Hotels based on high rankings in accommodations, service and quality.Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, manages the hotel located at 2420 Crestwood Dr. in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Tiffani Timbrook is the hotel's General Manager.Hampton Inn by Hilton Poplar Bluff is a 79-room property that features a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor swimming pool, meeting room, and barbecue area. The hotel is near US 60 on Highway 67 South and is located close to City Center, Three Rivers College, and Poplar Bluff Industrial Park."We are honored to receive this prestigious award which recognizes our outstanding customer service and impeccable hotel," said Midas Hospitality president Rob Willard. "Our company focuses on a total quality experience, and the Lighthouse award acknowledges our efforts." Willard added that "General Manager Tiffani Timbrook has been leading her award-winning team since the hotel opened. We are very proud of Tiffani and all the Midas Hospitality team members assembled at the hotel for this great accomplishment."Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 40 hotels in 14 states. The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood. Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo. For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com