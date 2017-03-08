News By Tag
Michael Saunders & Company Continues Multi-Year Partnership with Baltimore Orioles
"Not only is the spring training season an exciting time for baseball fans in this region, it is also one of the best times of the year to visit Florida," said Drayton Saunders, president of Michael Saunders & Company. "Sports tourism is a growing industry and a priority for the Visit Sarasota organization. Both Michael Saunders & Company and the Baltimore Orioles are committed to growing sports tourism in this region, and this partnership underscores its importance for the greater Sarasota community."
The Orioles, whose spring training season extends through March 30, began their Florida residency by operating an athletic training center at Twin Lakes Park in 1991. With more visitors from the Baltimore-Washington area traveling to Sarasota for spring training each year, the partnership between the Orioles and Michael Saunders & Company provides an opportunity to have a team of local real estate experts help visitors learn more about properties in Southwest Florida. It also allows the organizations to team up to sponsor baseball and non-baseball events that benefit the greater Sarasota area.
"Our partnership with the Baltimore Orioles is another way to show our deep commitment to the community of Sarasota and its residents," said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. "We love the excitement and fun that the sport of baseball brings for our many local and visiting fans."
If you plan on attending games this season, stop by the Michael Saunders & Company exclusive photo booth fan experience located in the concourse along the first base line for a complimentary keepsake photo. The photo booth will be available on the following dates: Mar. 16, Mar. 19 and Mar. 27.
To learn more about the Orioles in Sarasota, visit orioles.com/
