 
News By Tag
* Michael Saunders & Company
* Drayton Saunders
* The Baltimore Orioles
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


Michael Saunders & Company Continues Multi-Year Partnership with Baltimore Orioles

 
 
Michael Saunders, The Oriole Bird, and Drayton Saunders
Michael Saunders, The Oriole Bird, and Drayton Saunders
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Michael Saunders & Company
* Drayton Saunders
* The Baltimore Orioles

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Sarasota - Florida - US

SARASOTA, Fla. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael Saunders & Company has stepped up to the plate with continued support of Major League Baseball's Baltimore Orioles – part of a multi-year commitment announced last year. The partnership is an exclusive multi-platform marketing strategy to augment the visitor experience while athletes, families and fans stay in the Sarasota area for spring training. Since the Orioles officially moved Major League training operations to Sarasota in 2010, more than 640,000 fans have attended spring training events at Ed Smith Stadium.

         "Not only is the spring training season an exciting time for baseball fans in this region, it is also one of the best times of the year to visit Florida," said Drayton Saunders, president of Michael Saunders & Company. "Sports tourism is a growing industry and a priority for the Visit Sarasota organization. Both Michael Saunders & Company and the Baltimore Orioles are committed to growing sports tourism in this region, and this partnership underscores its importance for the greater Sarasota community."

The Orioles, whose spring training season extends through March 30, began their Florida residency by operating an athletic training center at Twin Lakes Park in 1991. With more visitors from the Baltimore-Washington area traveling to Sarasota for spring training each year, the partnership between the Orioles and Michael Saunders & Company provides an opportunity to have a team of local real estate experts help visitors learn more about properties in Southwest Florida. It also allows the organizations to team up to sponsor baseball and non-baseball events that benefit the greater Sarasota area.

"Our partnership with the Baltimore Orioles is another way to show our deep commitment to the community of Sarasota and its residents," said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. "We love the excitement and fun that the sport of baseball brings for our many local and visiting fans."

If you plan on attending games this season, stop by the Michael Saunders & Company exclusive photo booth fan experience located in the concourse along the first base line for a complimentary keepsake photo. The photo booth will be available on the following dates: Mar. 16, Mar. 19 and Mar. 27.

To learn more about the Orioles in Sarasota, visit orioles.com/Sarasota. To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com.

Contact
Clockwork Marketing Services
***@clockworkmarketing.com
End
Source:Michael Saunders & Company
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Michael Saunders & Company, Drayton Saunders, The Baltimore Orioles
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share