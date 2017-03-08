 
Industry News





Advantages of Relocating to the Middle Florida Keys

 
 
MARATHON, Fla. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Brenda Alexander, Broker/Associate at Remax and owner of KeysIslandSales.com in Marathon Florida,"There are several benefits to relocating to Marathon and the Middle Keys. First and foremost is the awesome weather. With island breezes flowing from the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico, it's a sheer delight to call this area home. Ultra mild winters happen each and every year. Plus, spring and fall are particularly pleasant. The weather is just one big reason the Middle Keys are so attractive.

But, it's not just escaping those harsh, freezing conditions which makes Marathon ideal. There's really so much more to it.

Here are some of the biggest advantages of relocating to Marathon and the Middle Keys:

1. Airport availability. The Florida Keys Marathon International Airport makes travel into and off the island chain a cinch. You can easily fly to practically any domestic or international destination, starting right from Marathon. Fly to and fro with ease and always come back to paradise.

2. Midpoint between Miami and Key West. A great thing about the Middle Keys is their prime location. While still a destination location, Miami, Key Largo, and Key West remain the biggest destinations in the area. So, you can enjoy the island life with fewer tourists coming in and out. And, you have the distinct advantage of living at the midpoint between Miami and Key West.

3. Great recreation. When you live in the Middle Keys, there's never a need to compromise on recreation. In fact, recreational opportunities abound in Marathon and the Middle Keys. Boating, fishing, kayaking, diving, snorkeling, running, biking -- the list simply goes on and on. Enjoy outdoor adventure and relaxation, whenever you like.

4. More resident amenities. Living in the Middle Keys also means having ready access to plenty of enjoyable amenities. These include restaurants, shopping, arts, live entertainment, and whole lot more. Get out of a night on the town, picnic in a scenic location, or just relax on the beach.

5. Solid property appreciation. Another huge benefit to living in Marathon and the Middle Keys is the incredible property appreciation. Because land is at a premium, you build equity quickly and enjoy wonderful property appreciation.

For help relocating and finding just the right Home or Condo in the Middle Keys, please see Brenda's website at http://www.keysislandsales.com

Source:Brenda Alexander
Tags:Middle Keys Real Estate, Marathon Fl Homes, Middle Keys Health
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Marathon - Florida - United States
