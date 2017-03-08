 
March 2017
nopCommerce 3.90 version release: widened marketing functionality, and improved performance

Yaroslavl, Russia. nopCommerce, a free open source eCommerce platform, announces the release of its new version. Version 3.90 contains significant improvements in marketing and content management functionality
 
 
YAROSLAVL, Russian Federation - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- "Our community is very active and always gives plenty of ideas for the platform's improvement," says Andrei Mazulnitsyn, nopCommerce CEO. "This time we decided to concentrate our efforts on the functionality that would help nopCommerce merchants increase customers' loyalty, and sales. We also continued the backend simplification in terms of the UI and UX design."

The highlights of 3.90 version include:

●       Compliance with PCI DSS 3.2 requirements.  In order to fit PCI DSS 3.2, the following policies must be followed: password attempt failure lock-out must be supported; password must be changed at least once every 90 days; password must be unique i.e. it's not allowed to submit one of the previously used passwords. All of these options are integrated in nopCommerce and are fully configurable.

●       Extended discount functionality. In the 3.90 version, discount requirement groups were added to support complex requirements with multiple rules. Moreover, the new version allows shoppers to apply unlimited number of discount codes to one order.

●       Reward points usage delay. The new version eliminates the necessity of reward points activation immediately after they were calculated. A store owner can set up a period after which the earned points become active. It's a very useful option if you don't want the points to be available for use during a certain period, for example, while the purchased products can be returned.

●       Product stock changes tracking. In this version update, a dedicated Stock quantity history tab was created in the Edit product window. Now a store owner can find all the required information on product stock quantity, its changes, and orders with the product at one place.

●       Product reviews admin replies. In nopCommerce 3.90, store owners can leave responses directly to each customer comment, so they are not getting lost in a single thread of all messages.

You can find the full updates list here (http://www.nopcommerce.com/releasenotes.aspx).

