March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

AscendTMS Partners With Google Backed Company, KeepTruckin, To Offer ELD and GPS Tracking Solutions

Google Backed KeepTruckin Will Offer The Award Winning AscendTMS Logistics Software, For Free, To All Of Their Fleet Customers
 
 
BRANDON, Fla. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- InMotion Global, Inc. announced today that AscendTMS, the world's most popular transportation management software (TMS), will integrate with KeepTruckin, the Google Ventures backed Electronic Logging Device (ELD) company. KeepTruckin will also offer AscendTMS to their customers, for free, to manage any trucking business, from dispatch to accounting, asset management to driver pay, and document management to real-time load funding.

KeepTruckin is the highest rated ELD, and is the fastest growing ELD provider in the market today, with over 15,000 fleets relying on KeepTruckin to track drivers and vehicles in real time. KeepTruckin also provides electronic driver logs, hours of service compliance, and provides real-time feedback on driver performance, vehicle diagnostics, idle time tracking, IFTA state-by-state miles, and geofencing.

Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "KeepTruckin is the lowest cost, highest value, ELD service available. It became obvious to us very quickly that they offer exactly the same value proposition to carriers and asset owners as AscendTMS does; high-value and low cost. Their ELD and tracking solution is free to truckers for the ELD unit, with a low $20 per month flat usage fee. Their driver logbook app is the most popular in the world, and it's also totally free for drivers to use. Better still, their ELD solution takes about 10 seconds to install in the cab and is the easiest to use on the market."

The AscendTMS / KeepTruckin integration will be natively built into the industry leading AscendTMS software from the moment the AscendTMS account is created. Moreover, it is totally free to use for KeepTruckin customers. To take advantage of the AscendTMS and KeepTruckin integration, users simply need at least one KeepTruckin ELD device and their free AscendTMS logistics software account.

John Verdon, Head of Partnerships at KeepTruckin, stated; "AscendTMS was a perfect fit for KeepTruckin to partner with. Like us, they've leveraged mobile and web technology to provide an easy to access trucking solution for transportation management. Better still, we will be offering their award winning TMS software to any KeepTruckin client for free. It connects to our ELD and GPS tracking network the moment the AscendTMS account is created. All users need is their KeepTruckin user ID and password entered into AscendTMS and they will have a fully integrated TMS and ELD solution in seconds."

In addition to the new KeepTruckin ELD integration, AscendTMS is the only TMS to offer fully customizable dispatch management screens, free document management, complete fleet, asset, and driver management, IFTA tax reporting, full brokerage management, seamless cash funding on completed loads, free customer credit reports, easy accounting, carrier and driver qualification, full reporting, connection to 53 load boards including DAT Solutions, user role management, branch and agent management, a free truckload rate index, driver pay and settlement, free route and load optimization, free customization, driver texting from the TMS (with replies), EDI connectivity, a driver payment portal, and much more. AscendTMS will manage any trucking business, from 1 to 1,000 trucks.

Higham continued, "AscendTMS is ranked the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice because we offer more features for less money than any other TMS in the world. Moreover, AscendTMS is now the only TMS software provider to offer KeepTruckin ELD and GPS tracking integration as an included service. I believe that's the pure definition of value for our customers, who are looking for the best available TMS technology at the absolute lowest cost."

Learn more at: http://www.thefreetms.com/

About InMotion Global:   InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion dollar international corporations, to manage any logistics operation.  AscendTMS® is 100% free to use, requires no upfront fees, no annual license cost, requires no downloads or installations, is mobile certified, and provides enterprise level TMS features to manage and operate any logistics operation.  AscendTMS®  is the world's leading cloud based freight brokerage software, trucking software, and shipping software, and is currently the world's fastest growing and most widely used TMS solution. InMotion Global, Inc. is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

About KeepTruckin:   KeepTruckin is on a mission to improve the efficiency and profitability of America's trucking industry by building great technology products for truck drivers and fleet managers. The company provides drivers with the number one rated Electronic Logbook App for iOS & Android. The KeepTruckin Dashboard for fleets helps teams audit driver logs, manage IFTA fuel taxes, and track vehicles in real-time. KeepTruckin is trusted by over 350,000 drivers and 15,000 fleets. The company is backed by Google Ventures. For media inquiries, contact press@keeptruckin.com.

Media Contact
InMotion Global, Inc.
Tim Higham
8136815000 x1344
***@inmotionglobal.com
