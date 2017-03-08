News By Tag
Sheridan Livery Inn and Restaurant to Open This Spring
Located on Main Street Lexington in a historic building dating back to 1887, the Sheridan Livery is the newest property under the Taylor Hospitality - UTP umbrella.The boutique hotel's rooms, suites, restaurant, and special event areas have been renovated with thoughtful design that blends modern amenities with the historic architecture.
All rooms received a facelift, as well change in the color design. New carpet, bedding, window treatments and new furniture now complete the decor. Additionally all heating and AC units were replaced along with all new wi-fi throughout the property.
The Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant offers 12 spacious rooms and suites, and plenty of spaces for guests and locals to gather and share a meal, or party the night away. The restaurant is classic Continental cuisine with Southern influence, and will feature a seasonal menu along with the traditional Sheridan favorites. The bar will see the introduction of creative cocktails and local beer, among its standard offerings.
New to the Sheridan Livery Inn and Restaurant is the 1887 room, a semi-private dining area that is specifically designed to accommodate up 35 guests for special events, which makes it ideal for Washington and Lee University and Virginia Military Institute parent and reunion weekends. Additionally, Taylor Hospitality added two loft dining options that can seat 22 combined, this new space overlooks the entire restaurant.
"The Sheridan Livery Inn and Restaurant team is eager to reintroduce itself to the local community, habitual travelers, and those visiting Lexington for the very first time," said David Hackney, General Manager. "From the moment our guests set foot on the property, they will experience a warm welcome, a smiling face, and the southern hospitality that is a pillar of this town."
Guest amenities at the Sheridan Livery Inn and Restaurant include continental breakfast, free wi-fi, complimentary parking, and access to amenities at other Taylor Hospitality and Up to Par managed properties. "Our guests will be able to visit the fitness facility at the Robert E. Lee Hotel, or stop by the Lexington Golf and Country Club for a dip in the pool or a round of golf during the season," said Sean Taylor, CEO of Up to Par. "We are working hard with our partners at the Visitor Center and Main Street Lexington to make this town one of the top tourist destinations in the state."
More information about the Sheridan Livery Inn and Restaurant can be found on their website at http://sheridanliveryinn.com.
About Taylor Hospitality:
Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates.
More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com
