How To Choose Proper Shoe Insoles and Maintenance Tips

 
 
HOUSTON - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Dr. Bernard Danna, DPM at Houston Family Foot and Ankle,"No matter what type of shoes you wear (except for sandals), your feet should enjoy the most comfort possible. If you wear the wrong size shoe, shoes which are too loose, too tight, do not have amply toe room, or insufficient padding, it's going to take a serious toll on your feet.

The result of wearing shoes without insoles makes it highly more likely to be plagued by corns, bunions, calluses, ingrown toenails, and more unpleasant conditions. So, you've got to wear the right shoes, with the right insoles.

Here's how to choose proper shoe insoles and some helpful maintenance tips.

1. Choose shoe insoles with plenty of padding. Although this should go without mention, it's necessary to point out, your shoe insoles ought to have plenty of padding. After all, that's the whole purpose behind purchasing and using shoe insoles -- to provide more padding for the feet.

2. Choose shoe insoles that are rightly sized. Shoe insoles are full sized, ? sized, and heel sized. Depending on what your feet need, it's important to choose the right size so your feet enjoy the best support possible.

3.? Do not mix and match shoe insoles. Even though your feet aren't exactly the same, it's just not a good idea to mix and match. Wear them in pairs for the best results. When you have the right shoe insoles, you'll have to maintain them. Here are some great tips for how to care for shoe insoles:

4. Replace them about every 10 to 12 months because this is the average lifespan.

5. Be sure to remove shoe insoles which are subjected to moisture, whether it's from rain, puddles, or just sweaty feet. Allow them to air dry when wet.

6. Wash your shoe insoles periodically to keep them in good condition. Use mild detergent and always air dry to avoid damage.

By using and caring for your shoe insoles, you'll do a big favor for your feet. This will help you enjoy less discomfort when relaxing and make walking a lot less of a potential danger to your foot health.

Dr. Bernard Danna has been a teaching physician for Houston area residency programs for more than 35 years and Dr. Teri Baker, DPM now serves as a teaching physician for the St. Joseph Medical Center residency program.

Together they provide the very best treatments for Houston Podiatry at http://houstonfamilyfootandankle.com

Source:Dr. Bernard Danna
Email:***@hot-listings.com Email Verified
Industry:Health
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Click to Share