News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brighton Author Nicole Zangara, featured in Forbes article
An article in Forbes by Natasha Burton, titled How To Deal With Your Friend Who Loves To Spend: So You Can Stick To Your Budget, features Nicole Zangara, author of Surviving Female Friendships: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
When you're out and about with your swipe-happy pal, you might be feeling resentful that you don't have the funds to slap down the plastic as often as she does… then throw caution to the wind and do it anyway.
To resist overspending, do things with your friend that don't require either of you to shell out excess cash, so the emotional response is less likely to bubble up. "This can get tricky as we get older, since a lot of things cost money," Zangara says. "However, there are plenty of outdoorsy options, such as taking a walk, hiking or biking together, that require very little." You don't need deep pockets to meet for coffee or a drink, go for a run or take a yoga class together.
We're all for a splurge dinner at a fancy restaurant or spa outing every so often; life's little pleasures are worth paying for if you can. But chatting with your friend in an intimate (and inexpensive)
The article continues to suggest ideas to dial back that excess spending in emotionally healthy ways without spoiling your friendship.
Nicole Zangara has learned much about women who find building and maintaining satisfying lasting friendships in today's increasingly-
In her book, Surviving Female Friendships:
Nicole Zangara has a Bachelor of Arts from American University in Washington, DC, and a Master of Social Work from Washington University in St. Louis. A licensed clinical social worker, she provides psychotherapy to people of all ages and backgrounds.
The full article can be viewed at:
https://www.forbes.com/
Contact
Don McGuire
***@brightonpublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse