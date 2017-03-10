Brighton Author Nicole Zangara, featured in Forbes article

An article in Forbes by Natasha Burton, titled How To Deal With Your Friend Who Loves To Spend: So You Can Stick To Your Budget, features Nicole Zangara, author of Surviving Female Friendships: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

-- Comparing yourself to others is a normal reflexive habit. But it can also be a tail-chasing exercise that fosters self-doubt about your own life and jealousy of hers. "The famous quote 'comparison is the thief of joy' is very spot-on," says Brighton Publishing author and licensed clinical social worker, Nicole Zangara.When you're out and about with your swipe-happy pal, you might be feeling resentful that you don't have the funds to slap down the plastic as often as she does… then throw caution to the wind and do it anyway.To resist overspending, do things with your friend that don't require either of you to shell out excess cash, so the emotional response is less likely to bubble up. "This can get tricky as we get older, since a lot of things cost money," Zangara says. "However, there are plenty of outdoorsy options, such as taking a walk, hiking or biking together, that require very little." You don't need deep pockets to meet for coffee or a drink, go for a run or take a yoga class together.We're all for a splurge dinner at a fancy restaurant or spa outing every so often; life's little pleasures are worth paying for if you can. But chatting with your friend in an intimate (and inexpensive)setting takes the temptation to spend off the table.The article continues to suggest ideas to dial back that excess spending in emotionally healthy ways without spoiling your friendship.Nicole Zangara has learned much about women who find building and maintaining satisfying lasting friendships in today's increasingly-digital age more difficult than ever. As communications become more impersonal, real interaction often becomes more infrequent; and women, in particular, must work harder than ever to nurture and protect important friendships. There is no fault, no intent, behind the electronic apathy and other modern-day forces which can separate friends from one another, but the challenges still remain.In her book,, Nicole presents an eclectic mix of personal experiences from her own life, plus stories shared by a diverse group of women of all ages. In a highly entertaining, funny, poignant, and thoroughly illuminating look at female friendships in the modern age, her goal is both to educate and inspire, and to tear down any fears women may have about building the important friendships needed to make life so much more enjoyable.Nicole Zangara has a Bachelor of Arts from American University in Washington, DC, and a Master of Social Work from Washington University in St. Louis. A licensed clinical social worker, she provides psychotherapy to people of all ages and backgrounds.The full article can be viewed at: