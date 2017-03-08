News By Tag
TrailMark Welcomes Two New Builders
"As our community continues to grow, our home offerings do too," said GreenPointe Communities North Florida Division Manager Mike Taylor. "We are happy to welcome these two respected home builders to TrailMark. Our community builders, which also include D.R. Horton and Landon Homes, are well known for their talent and experience and are highly regarded for building exceptional quality homes that fit the lifestyle of today's homebuyer."
At TrailMark, David Weekley Homes and Providence Homes are offering plans ranging from approximately 1,500 square feet to more than 2,400 square feet on 43-foot homesites with prices starting in the $200,000s.
"With the new elementary school adjacent to TrailMark opening this year, we are experiencing a high demand," Taylor said. "We expect to welcome many more families to our growing community."
David Weekley Homes is the largest privately owned home builder in America, operating in 23 markets across the nation. They have won numerous awards, including "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year," and has been listed on Fortune magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For" 11 times.
Providence Homes is one of Northeast Florida's largest locally owned builders and a 100% Energy Star® Certified Homebuilder. Providence Homes has received the 2015 and 2016 Energy Star® Partner of the Year Award. They have also received the Energy Star® Certified Homes Market Leader award from the Environmental Protection Agency for an unprecedented seven years in a row.
Located in Northeast Florida's fastest growing area, TrailMark is a special place to call home. The community is close to everything St. Johns County has to offer, making it possible for residents to connect with nature and their neighborhood. With green vistas and natural oak hammocks, TrailMark has miles of trails and winding waterways with access to Six Mile Creek for kayak and canoe adventures.
With opportunities to live life connected with the outdoors, TrailMark appeals to homebuyers seeking a healthier lifestyle with access to a wide range of recreational amenities. Homeowners come to the Amenity Center to lounge by the resort-style, beach entry pool overlooking the lake. A fitness center, sports courts and playing fields makes it fun and easy to stay in shape. The Camp House provides a perfect setting to celebrate and socialize with friends and neighbors. And, TrailMark's Lifestyle Director plans fun activities and social gatherings to help foster neighborhood relationships.
TrailMark is located within the highly rated St. Johns County School District. A new elementary school adjacent to TrailMark will be ready to welcome students when it opens for the 2017-18 school year. While off the beaten path, TrailMark's proximity to Interstate 95, Jacksonville and St. Augustine makes it easy to access entertainment, shopping, dining, employment centers and more.
TrailMark is located at 805 TrailMark Drive in St. Augustine. To visit TrailMark from Interstate 95, take exit #323/International Golf Parkway southwest towards World Golf Village and travel approximately 2.2 miles. Continue past the intersection at State Road 16 (where International Golf Parkway becomes Pacetti Road) and proceed approximately 2.6 miles to TrailMark on the right.
For more information, visit www.TrailMarkLiving.com.
