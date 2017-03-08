Markazia celebrates ten years of being the sole distributor of Hino trucks in the kingdom of Jordan

Markazia, the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus and Hino trucks in Jordan celebrated its tenth year anniversary as the exclusive distributor of Hino trucks in the Kingdom of Jordan. A ceremony was held in the Great Hall of the Marriott Hotel in Amman

Media Contact

Basmah Al Qasim

***@jwt.com Basmah Al Qasim

End

-- Markazia, the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus and Hino trucks in Jordan celebrated its tenth year anniversary as the exclusive distributor of Hino trucks in the Kingdom of Jordan. A ceremony was held in the Great Hall of the Marriott Hotel in Amman and was attended by a crowd of company directors and executives, key public figures, economic experts and media personnel. The ceremony constituted a golden opportunity during which Markazia showcased its journey and efforts which were solely dedicated to the service of the Jordanian consumer. It showed the many ways in which the company sought to provide all that is novel in the automotive world in order to meet customers' needs. Markazia never fell short in offering the latest models of Hino trucks, all year long and at reasonable prices. This has ultimately made Hino trucks the perfect and preferred choice for Jordanians throughout the years. The ceremony also featured an interactive activity during which the audience got to enjoy one of the most distinctive kinds of Japanese art, origami, which involves intricate attention to detail and quality craftsmanship. This type of art is a reflection of that same philosophy and practice that brought to life the quality Japanese brand that Hino Trucks is today.General Manager at Markazia George Haddad gave a speech during the ceremony in which he said, "Our 10anniversary only increases our responsibility to keep up with the rapid evolution of the automotive world. We must continue to satisfy our customers with the best products and services, during and long after the purchase is actually made. Working with Hino over the years has become a source of pride for Markazia, as it has ultimately contributed to our positive role in the development of safe and reliable transportation in the Kingdom of Jordan. We have offered a wide range Hino trucks in all their different models. All of them have been developed over the years to become more environmentally friendly, which is in harmony with our strategy and vision that we have committed ourselves to over the past ten years. We promise to continue with this same approach. Nonetheless, our scope of work doesn't stop here, since we offer far more than just cars. We aim to create life-long partnerships with our customers through the provision of after-sale services, spare parts and maintenance through our very own maintenance centers. We also offer on-the-road assistance via mobile service centers and a network of sub distributors located in various locations across the Kingdom.Also commenting on this occasion, Mr. Koyama from Hino Japan Inc. said, "We appreciate Markazia's efforts over the past 10 years and are proud to be part of this celebration. We have worked very hard to earn our customers' trust wherever they are in the world and to develop our services and maintain the innovative technologies that enable us to offer new products and services every day. Toyota's commitment to provide the best of the best in the automotive world has made Hino trucks the fastest growing brand in the medium truck category. We are determined to stay in the Jordanian market, and to continue to provide exceptional quality and the highest of standards. This will surely continue to be done through Markazia and we look forward to more milestones in the years to come."Since 1973 Hino has been the leading producer of medium and heavy-duty diesel trucks in Japan. In 2010, this exceptional Japanese brand became a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation but has been characterized as the best in its field since its inception. It has been known for its use of the latest technologies which have been incorporated into its truck models over the years, following the highest quality and safety standards.Now, upon purchasing a Hino truck, customers can benefit from a full support system offered through a very well trained and equipped team. They have been honed to provide the customer with the best trucks that suit their needs, providing after-sale services, spare parts and maintenance.