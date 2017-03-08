 
News By Tag
* Hospitality
* Hotels
* Recruiting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Gecko Hospitality® Releases 2016 Salary Survey Report

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Hospitality
* Hotels
* Recruiting

Industry:
* Restaurants

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
* Reports

FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationwide hospitality recruitment company Gecko Hospitality, based in Fort Myers, Fla, has released its second annual Restaurant Management Salary Survey Report for 2016. Data collected in the survey is based on information Gecko Hospitality has obtained directly from restaurant management professionals between January 2016 and December 2016.

The survey reveals information from more than 2,300 hospitality management professionals throughout the United States. Spanning the most popular segments and job titles in the restaurant industry, findings also include: gender, geographic location, turnover, raises, and more.

"​For the second year in a row, ​trends have indicated an overall​ decline in experienced industry professionals, forcing recruiters to select from a shrinking talent pool," says Robert Krzak, president of Gecko Hospitality. "However, salaries for woman have increased dramatically in several sectors within the restaurant industry since our last survey in  2015. With these findings, business owners and hiring managers ​should be more inclined to take proper steps to recognize the shortages and explore ​alternative hiring methods,​ such as​ utilizing specialized recruiting professionals."

Many recruiting professionals within the restaurant and hospitality industry have noticed the pool of experienced restaurant management professionals declining. By using the most up-to-date data, Gecko Hospitality provides clients and candidates valuable insight to maintain competitive advantage in the industry.

For more information about the 2016 Gecko Hospitality Salary Survey Report, call (239) 690-7006, or visit http://www.GeckoHospitality.com to contact a recruiter.

About Gecko Hospitality®

Based in Fort Myers, Fla., Gecko Hospitality® is the largest hospitality recruiter in the United States. The firm partners with top restaurants, hotels and casinos to help them identify the best salaried management personnel for their properties. Gecko has 37 regional offices, an international office and a team of more than 80 hospitality recruiters covering all 50 states and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.GeckoHospitality.com or call (239) 690-7006.

Link: http://www.geckohospitality.com/hospitality-management-sa...

Contact
Robert Krzak, Gecko Hospitality
***@geckohospitality.com
End
Source:
Email:***@geckohospitality.com Email Verified
Tags:Hospitality, Hotels, Recruiting
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Gecko Hospitality News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share