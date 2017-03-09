OfficeGYM Launches New Memory Foam Lumbar Cushion for Back Support While Sitting

Following the success of their Orthopedic Coccyx Seat Cushion, OfficeGYM is pleased to announce the introduction of their latest product, the OfficeGYM Memory Foam Lumbar Cushion.

Developed by OfficeGYM as part of their mission to better the modern individual's quality of life, the Lumbar Cushion is ergonomically designed to adapt to the natural curvature of the user's back to help reduce strain on the lower and mid back muscles, thereby improving posture and pain relief long term. The Cushion, also referred by as Lumbar Pillow, may be used alone or in conjunction with another item from OfficeGYM's line of complementary products in order to tailor the support to the user's specific needs.



Whether at home, work, or even when travelling, we frequently find ourselves sitting for prolonged periods of time in uncomfortable chairs with inadequate support, resulting in lower back pain and contributing to bad posture which can lead to chronic pain. Recent studies conducted by the National Center for Biotechnology Information have concluded that lumbar support can be the answer to helping relieve such pain, improving posture and alleviating pressure from the lower back region.

Made of high quality memory foam, the OfficeGYM Memory Foam Lumbar Cushion also features a unique 3D mesh breathable fabric at its center, allowing airflow between the user and the cushion's surface to ensure comfortable use year-round. An elastic strap keeps the cushion securely in place on the user's chosen chair and at the preferred height without slipping, allowing them to focus on what's really important. Thanks to the stitched-on handle, the Lumbar Cushion is easily portable and comes with a fully-removable, machine washable cover, making it one of the most practical and life-improving investments you'll make all year.