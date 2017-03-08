News By Tag
Puerto Vallarta's Villa Premiere Receives Latest AAA Four Diamond Rating
Newly renovated property retains rating thanks to service and graceful atmosphere.
"We are proud to once again be recognized by AAA with this rating, because it reflects the great work and commitment our amazing staff has with the Villa Premiere," said Abel Villa, General Director of Hoteles Buenaventura, referring to the repeated Four Diamond designations. "Our aim is to always make our guests feel like they have been received in their own secluded but lush paradise. That feeling can only be achieved by the work our staff does on a daily basis."
Secluded, chic and secure, Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway just concluded a $3.8 million renovation of all guestrooms and facilities, including a two-level La Ceiba restaurant with superb al fresco setting that overlooks the strikingly scenic Bay of Banderas.
According to AAA, a Four Diamond hotel is refined and stylish, providing upscale physical attributes, extensive amenities and a high degree of hospitality, service and attention to detail. A Four Diamond restaurant, likewise, provides distinctive fine dining, creatively prepared and skillfully served, often with a wine steward, amid upscale ambience. The recognition was given to the General Manager Mr. Alessandro Stifani and its executive and operations team, who reiterated their commitment to continued excellence in service.
A total of 1,615 hotels throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean received AAA's Four Diamond rating last year, qualifying them for the 2017 Four Diamond Award list. Four Diamond hotels account for just 5.9 percent of the nearly 28,000 AAA-approved hotels.
For more information you can visit www.premiereonline.com.mx
