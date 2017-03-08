News By Tag
World's Stem Cell Therapy Market to See 11% CAGR through 2021
The global market for stem cell therapies is predicted to keep on growing at a healthy rate through 2021, according to new report by MarketsandMarkets available at MarketPublishers.com.
In the coming years, countries like South Korea, Japan and China are predicted to offer new lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. North America is likely to capture the biggest share of the overall stem cell therapy market.
On the basis of therapy type, the top position in the market is held by the allogeneic stem cell therapy sector. This could be attributed to a number of favourable factors like expanding availability of allogeneic stem cell therapy products, wider therapeutic applications of allogeneic stem cells, rising number of clinical trials and easier production scale-up, among others.
Still, the stem cell therapy market is a niche industry with an increasing number of global and local companies engaged in the development and commercialization of stem cell therapy products. The leading stem cell market players comprise Osiris Therapeutics, Anterogen, MEDIPOST and Pharmicell.
