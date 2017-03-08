 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

World's Stem Cell Therapy Market to See 11% CAGR through 2021

The global market for stem cell therapies is predicted to keep on growing at a healthy rate through 2021, according to new report by MarketsandMarkets available at MarketPublishers.com.
 
 
LONDON, British IOT - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The world's stem cell therapy market is poised for positive growth during 2017 – 2021. The market value is expected to increase at an 11% CAGR through 2021 to reach USD 145.8 million. The major stem cell therapy market growth drivers include escalating awareness of the therapeutic potency of stem cells in effective disease management, ongoing development of advanced genome-based cell analysis techniques, rising public-private investments for further development of stem cell therapies, introduction of new stem cell lines and advancements in infrastructure, amid others.

In the coming years, countries like South Korea, Japan and China are predicted to offer new lucrative growth opportunities for the market players. North America is likely to capture the biggest share of the overall stem cell therapy market.

On the basis of therapy type, the top position in the market is held by the allogeneic stem cell therapy sector. This could be attributed to a number of favourable factors like expanding availability of allogeneic stem cell therapy products, wider therapeutic applications of allogeneic stem cells, rising number of clinical trials and easier production scale-up, among others.

Still, the stem cell therapy market is a niche industry with an increasing number of global and local companies engaged in the development and commercialization of stem cell therapy products. The leading stem cell market players comprise Osiris Therapeutics, Anterogen, MEDIPOST and Pharmicell.

New topical report "Stem Cell Therapy Market by Type, Therapeutic Application, Cell Source - Global Forecasts to 2021 (https://marketpublishers.com/report/biotechnology/stem_ce...)" worked out by MarketsandMarkets has been recently added at MarketPublishers.com. it offers a detailed guide to the market landscape, examines the market dynamics, identifies the key threats and opportunities, covers the major growth drivers and limiters, highlights the historical, current and future market performance.

Many other in-demand research reports by MarketsandMarkets are available in the publisher's online catalogue available at https://marketpublishers.com/members/marketsnmarkets/info...

