The Corridors Band from Louisville Release Two Singles from Their Self-Titled Debut Album

"Take advantage of Viziamonic Records offer for these two stellar singles from their act The Corridors, available for pre-order on March 13th. The official release date will be March 20th"

One of two New Singles from The Corridors of Louisville, KY on Viziarmonic

-- On Monday of this week Viziarmonic Records will make available for pre-order the first two singles from their premier Cinematic-Psych Rock act, The Corridors."GHOUL" and "SYSTM" are the two singles from this galactic debut album to be released. The brain-child behind this grandiose production is Jason Wagers, a 23-year old songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and sketch artist, all with an abundant inventive imagination.Not only is Wagers the songwriter, plays every instrument, sings, and engineers all of the tracks, he created all of the prolific sketch art for the singles, all of which resembles the Hanna Barbera™ cartoon-like art of the 60's., is a mysterious single from the album that relies heavily on the serious bass riff and the dictate use of fuzz effects; both define the vibe and cosmic mood of this cinematic rock tune. Jim Morrison and Sublime like vocals floating above the instrumentation offer a combination of styles unlike all others. The guitar solo provides a great vibe with a mean gritty guitar sound – almost shredding in the soloJason Wagers has mastered the production of epic cinematic- psychedelic music in not only the first two singles to be released, but on the entire album, combining elements from both genres and molding it into his own unique version of rock. He allows his listeners to use their own imagination to expand the sound of the cinema and psychdelia in their minds. Psychedelia is a name given to the subculture of people, originating in the 1960s. . The term is also used to describe a style of psychedelic artwork and psychedelic music. Wagers brilliantly combined the two genres to bring to modern times, an unforgotten nostalgic culture.is a story told through the eyes of someone who has been left behind and still feels haunted by the presence of that person when they're gone. The song is fictional but manifested through Jason's personal life experiences. In the descriptive lyrics, he describes her and the affair with not such benevolent memories, vandalizing the relationship."She threw his love into the wind", sings Wagers. "With a love like hers, he has no money to spend".The light melodic, fast paced rhythm guitar sets the mood, and the lead guitar solo follows melodic lines. Brilliant!The music and ideas on the two singles are the fruit of a determined musical genius with a free imagination and unique trail of art to share with the world. Jason's fans and followers are getting anxious now that the release is finally upon us, and are excited to witness his launch into a successful music career.Viziarmonic Records is extremely proud to pre-release these two cinematic rock singles from the stellar new album from The Corridors and have extremely high hopes that the choice of the two singles will pan out and become the trademark of the record.To keep up with all the latest news and release dates for The Corridors go to:To pre-order both of the singles go to: