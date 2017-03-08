Lutheran Services Carolinas to provide disaster case management for NC flood victims

Media Contact

Katie Scarvey

Lutheran Services Carolinas

704-603-1687

Katie Scarvey
Lutheran Services Carolinas
704-603-1687

-- Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) has been selected by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety/Emergency Management to provide disaster case management in 45 North Carolina counties affected by the flooding of October 2016 caused by Hurricane Matthew.For a period of three years, LSC will be the sole contractor providing case management services to assist flood victims in eastern North Carolina, 67,000 of whom have registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Using funds of $2.2 million per year, LSC will hire up to 33 staff members, including 24 case managers, to work with individuals in the FEMA-designated counties affected by the floods. Case managers will serve as points of contact to assess client needs and develop recovery plans."Most of the country has forgotten about Hurricane Matthew," said LSC President Ted Goins. "There is no greater need in North Carolina than to serve the 67,000 North Carolinians suffering from loss and dislocation. Lutheran Services Carolinas is honored and humbled to have the opportunity to walk with hurricane victims back to wholeness."The project will be ramped up in phases, based on geographic needs. The initial focus will be on the counties hit hardest by the floods: Robeson and Cumberland.The efforts will be managed from LSC's Raleigh office by North Carolina executive director Jeffrey DeMagistris.LSC is the lead agency in North and South Carolina for Lutheran Disaster Response, a Chicago-based organization that collaborates with other disaster response organizations and religious entities domestically and internationally. LDR seeks to address local needs following a disaster, with a focus on long-term recovery. As an LDR affiliate, LSC is currently providing disaster case management services in Richland and Lexington counties in South Carolina to victims of the October 2015 flooding caused by Hurricane Joaquin.