Jim Blaney, one of industry's veterans and pioneers, partners with Keller Williams Realty

WESMINSTER, Md. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- After 33 years in the real estate industry, Jim Blaney, one of Carroll County's top producing REALTORS®, has joined Keller Williams Realty as it brings KW's unique business model to Carroll County.

"We're honored to be in business with Jim, Brenda, and the entire Blaney Group (www.TheJimBlaneyTeam.com) as we bring our agent-centric brokerage model to Carroll County.  Jim's thirst for knowledge on how to build a sales business and passive income that can be passed on to younger generations has been inspirational and is right in our wheelhouse," said Vlad Kats, Managing Director (Team Leader) of Keller Williams Legacy in Pikesville and a member of Carroll County Launch Team.

Jim is no stranger to adapting to new directions within the industry.  As one of the first RE/MAX franchise owners in the area, he saw the rise of independent brokerages in the 1980s and saw how, at that time, it could benefit his business.  After taking the time to study the interdependent model of Keller Williams, he quickly made the move to take advantage of advanced business training and multiple passive income streams.

Seth Campbell (http://www.sethcampbell.com/), Regional Director for MD/DC Region, commented: "Jim and his team will get significant value by being in an environment that not only cares about his business and personal goals, but also has the tools, models, and systems to support them.  In fact, the results are already there in terms of leading indicators such as listings taken."

When asked about the underlying factors behind the transition, Jim replied: "Opportunity for guided growth. No other company that I am aware of offers this kind of business training. The environment is prime to earn and learn - where other agents within your own company share their knowledge and expertise for the betterment of all. The office is filled with high energy, spirited agents and staff creating an electric type of atmosphere that keeps you charged up!"

At the end of the day, Jim is a family man and a client focused real estate professional.  He states: "Brenda and I have raised a blended family of five children together for 25 years. Each of our children have grown, taken on their careers and created families of their own. We now have 5 grandchildren with the 6th due in September.  We enjoy our time with the family and summer vacations at our beach property in North Carolina. Our youngest son is now an agent on our real estate team and is excited to be following the family footprints of creating a service based business that is 85% repeat and referral based."

Jim is a two-time recipient of the REALTOR® of The Year award in Carroll County. He holds an Associate Broker's license, SFR and ABR designation.  The Blaney Group services Central Maryland and Southern Pennsylvania and assists both residential and commercial clients.

