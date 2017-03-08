News By Tag
The Duchess of Cornwall Announced as the New Patron of Food Waste Charity UKHarvest
Royal support for charity that redistributes surplus food to those in need, provides nutrition education and community engagement
The Duchess of Cornwall's patronage reflects Her Royal Highness's interest in healthy eating, well-being and helping those in need.
During a visit to the Sydney operation of OzHarvest in 2015, The Duchess was inspired by the work of the Founder and Australian social entrepreneur, Ronni Kahn. UKHarvest is based on the original OzHarvest model and launched earlier this year, and The Duchess is delighted to offer the charity her support
Yvonne Thomson, Chief Executive of UKHarvest, said: "I am honoured that The Duchess of Cornwall has chosen to become a Patron of UKHarvest. I am particularly proud because of Her Royal Highness' support of other wonderful charities that help the homeless and those in need. Our work complements these charities, enabling good food to be distributed to them, so they can divert funds to other important areas.
About UKHarvest
UKHarvest works with all kinds of food providers and producers to save quality surplus food from going to landfill, by rescuing and redistributing it to charities working with homeless and vulnerable people. UKHarvest is modelled on the Australian food rescue charity OzHarvest that was founded in 2004 by the Australian social entrepreneur Ronni Kahn. The organisation's mission in the UK is to 'Nourish Our Nation': eliminating hunger and food waste through the redistribution of good food, educating and engaging with communities and inspiring innovation. Find out more at www.ukharvest.org.uk
Media Contact
Claire Poole
44 (0) 759 504 9938
***@clearbrightconsult.com
