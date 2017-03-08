 
News By Tag
* IQF
* Iqf Tunnel Freezer
* Individual Quick Freezing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Malmö
  Skane
  Sweden
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


The OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer – a reliable solution for frozen food producers

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* IQF
* Iqf Tunnel Freezer
* Individual Quick Freezing

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Malmö - Skane - Sweden

MALMö, Sweden - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- OctoFrost™ is an IQF tunnel freezer that uses one of the most modern IQF technologies to provide reliable solutions for frozen food processors. Its reliability stands in its simple and functional design and operation, our clients benefiting of full customer support during the freezer's service life.

Almost all frozen food processors have the same business objectives regarding the advantages a freezer can provide: maximum profitability, uptime, reliability, and operating economy. These key performance indicators are met when using the OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer, ensuring a high quality frozen food production that is sold on the market as premium products.

OctoFrost Group delivers freezers all over the world, even to companies with reduced maintenance capacity. Therefore, our company, besides the superior technology delivered with the OctoFrost IQF tunnel freezer,  supports all the adjacent frozen food production operations, including customer support, training, maintenance, and service, in order to guarantee the most efficient utilization.

A simple, yet complex design

Being one of the most modern IQF freezers on the market, OctoFrost™'s design is simple and compact but complex in function. Having this goal in mind, our engineers intentionally built it with few moving parts. The installed components are manufactured by renowned companies with worldwide coverage, having high reliability, long MTBFs (Mean Time Between Failures) and superior maintainability, all of these elements resulting in a reliable IQF tunnel freezer that can easily be maintained.

Despite its reliable design and ensured long MTBFs, if the freezing process procedures are not followed accordingly, some components of the OctoFrost™ tunnel freezer might malfunction. In this unfortunate event, the intelligent design of OctoFrost™ will take over and limit the negative effects on its performance, using a system of alarm functions that provide an early indication of any possible malfunction. Due to a high degree of interchangeability between the freezer's components, continued operation is ensured in case of component malfunction.

The major benefits of using the OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer

Unlike traditional freezers on the market, the IQF tunnel freezer offered by OctoFrost Group presents many advantages, such as food safety, low power consumption, natural appearance and high yield for the IQF products. Its unique aerodynamics ensures a natural color and shape, while the surface of the product is protected by a transparent coat that prolongs the shelf life of the IQF products.

For the OctoFrost Group, food safety is a number one priority, our company putting a lot of effort in meeting the highest standards. The mono-block design of the OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer, characterized by round corners, sloping surfaces, and removable bed plates, minimizes the risk of cross-contamination between different batches of products.

Energy efficiency is another thing that the OctoFrost Group wants to provide to frozen food processors, as an important benefit of the IQF tunnel freezer. This objective is achieved due to the bed plates system, which minimizes production waste.

The OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer is a reliable freezing solution that can be optimally used for all kinds of products, such as fruit, vegetables, meat and poultry, shrimp, cheese, pasta, and grain. Taste, smell, texture and natural consistency are all preserved due to the innovative IQF technology developed by OctoFrost.

For more information, please visit http://www.octofrost.com/

Contact
OctoFrost
***@yahoo.com
End
Source:OctoFrost
Email:***@yahoo.com
Tags:IQF, Iqf Tunnel Freezer, Individual Quick Freezing
Industry:Engineering
Location:Malmö - Skane - Sweden
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Adserving iAgency.ro News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share