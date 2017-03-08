News By Tag
The OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer – a reliable solution for frozen food producers
Almost all frozen food processors have the same business objectives regarding the advantages a freezer can provide: maximum profitability, uptime, reliability, and operating economy. These key performance indicators are met when using the OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer, ensuring a high quality frozen food production that is sold on the market as premium products.
OctoFrost Group delivers freezers all over the world, even to companies with reduced maintenance capacity. Therefore, our company, besides the superior technology delivered with the OctoFrost IQF tunnel freezer, supports all the adjacent frozen food production operations, including customer support, training, maintenance, and service, in order to guarantee the most efficient utilization.
A simple, yet complex design
Being one of the most modern IQF freezers on the market, OctoFrost™'s design is simple and compact but complex in function. Having this goal in mind, our engineers intentionally built it with few moving parts. The installed components are manufactured by renowned companies with worldwide coverage, having high reliability, long MTBFs (Mean Time Between Failures) and superior maintainability, all of these elements resulting in a reliable IQF tunnel freezer that can easily be maintained.
Despite its reliable design and ensured long MTBFs, if the freezing process procedures are not followed accordingly, some components of the OctoFrost™ tunnel freezer might malfunction. In this unfortunate event, the intelligent design of OctoFrost™ will take over and limit the negative effects on its performance, using a system of alarm functions that provide an early indication of any possible malfunction. Due to a high degree of interchangeability between the freezer's components, continued operation is ensured in case of component malfunction.
The major benefits of using the OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer
Unlike traditional freezers on the market, the IQF tunnel freezer offered by OctoFrost Group presents many advantages, such as food safety, low power consumption, natural appearance and high yield for the IQF products. Its unique aerodynamics ensures a natural color and shape, while the surface of the product is protected by a transparent coat that prolongs the shelf life of the IQF products.
For the OctoFrost Group, food safety is a number one priority, our company putting a lot of effort in meeting the highest standards. The mono-block design of the OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer, characterized by round corners, sloping surfaces, and removable bed plates, minimizes the risk of cross-contamination between different batches of products.
Energy efficiency is another thing that the OctoFrost Group wants to provide to frozen food processors, as an important benefit of the IQF tunnel freezer. This objective is achieved due to the bed plates system, which minimizes production waste.
The OctoFrost™ IQF tunnel freezer is a reliable freezing solution that can be optimally used for all kinds of products, such as fruit, vegetables, meat and poultry, shrimp, cheese, pasta, and grain. Taste, smell, texture and natural consistency are all preserved due to the innovative IQF technology developed by OctoFrost.
For more information, please visit http://www.octofrost.com/
