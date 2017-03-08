News By Tag
Tata Serein: The new focal point of fantastic living!
Thane is the destination for many who seek to live in a part of Mumbai that is well-connected and yet open. Thane has open parks, water bodies, greenery, and an open feel that is generally lacking in many parts of the congested city. Also, Thane has a superb connectivity via rail and road. The amenities of all kinds are well present, as are many commercial and work opportunities.
Tata Serein Thane is intelligently crafted and marked with flawless execution with the latest technology in the construction business. The Tata Housing group is known to use the local elements and take into account the local climate when they make strong and smart homes. These are the ingredients that are not visible normally, but form the basis of a sturdy structure.
Homes are being offered in variants of 2, 3 and 4 BHK in this project. The sizes here range from 735 sq. ft. to 3020 sq. ft. These are crafted with an inherent desire to make people fall in love with their personal havens. The specifications are grand with air purifiers fitted in, smart floors, excellent layouts, sound absorbing walls, and high-quality toughened glass for the doors and windows. The look is very neat and classy.
The amenities inside the campus can give a tough competition to a holiday resort. There are facilities for fitness of the mind, body and spirit – the three pillars for happy living. A forest boardwalk, pet park, bio pond, organic farm, outdoor dining, and a nature trail are immediate connects with Mother Nature. A pool café, swimming pool, kids' play area, sports courts for tennis, basketball, yoga center, skateboarding area, indoor games room, multi-activity recreational center, crèche, convenience shops, and toddlers' pool are some of these well-designed features.
Tata Serein price starts at Rs. 91.87 lakhs. This project is a great place to invest money for a fast and handsome ROI. Many loans are available from leading banks and accredited financial institutions to help you. There are many payment plans being offered by the developers as well.
Grab this unique offer to live in luxurious and peaceful environs!
