 
News By Tag
* Indie Film
* Film Festival
* Movies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098


"Surrender" To Be Screened At Upcoming Top Shorts & Sunderland Shorts Film Festivals

The award-winning film has been chosen as an official selection at both events
 
 
"Surrender"
"Surrender"
NEW YORK - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- The team behind "Surrender" is thrilled to announce their inclusion in the upcoming Top Shorts andthe Sunderland Shorts Film Festival.

"We are incredibly honored to be included in the same company as so many talented artists that will be screening in both the Sunderland Film Festival and the Top Shorts Online Film Festival in the coming months" says Director Christopher Carson Emmons. "Thanks to everyone that has been kind enough to champion a film like ours".

The powerful film, which chronicles a day in the life of an alcoholic named Dave whose sanity begins to slip away from him, will be showcased at Top Shorts between May 1st and May 14th and during the Sunderland Shorts festival between May 4th-6th.

More information about "Surrender" is available via the film's website, www.drinksordemons.com.

About Top Shorts:

Top Shorts is the world's leading online film festival, showcasing outstanding short films from around the world to an audience of film fans and filmmakers.

About Sunderland Shorts:

Established in 2014, Sunderland Shorts is a three-day film festival that celebrates filmmaking talent from all over the world.

Contact
Bree Steinbronn
***@steinbronnandco.com
End
Source:Saga Flight
Email:***@steinbronnandco.com Email Verified
Tags:Indie Film, Film Festival, Movies
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Steinbronn + Co PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share