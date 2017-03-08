"Surrender" To Be Screened At Upcoming Top Shorts & Sunderland Shorts Film Festivals

The award-winning film has been chosen as an official selection at both events

-- The team behind "Surrender" is thrilled to announce their inclusion in the upcoming Top Shorts andthe Sunderland Shorts Film Festival."We are incredibly honored to be included in the same company as so many talented artists that will be screening in both the Sunderland Film Festival and the Top Shorts Online Film Festival in the coming months" says Director Christopher Carson Emmons. "Thanks to everyone that has been kind enough to champion a film like ours".The powerful film, which chronicles a day in the life of an alcoholic named Dave whose sanity begins to slip away from him, will be showcased at Top Shorts between May 1and May 14and during the Sunderland Shorts festival between May 4-6More information about "Surrender" is available via the film's website, www.drinksordemons.com.Top Shorts is the world's leading online film festival, showcasing outstanding short films from around the world to an audience of film fans and filmmakers.Established in 2014, Sunderland Shorts is a three-day film festival that celebrates filmmaking talent from all over the world.