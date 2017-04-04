 
Industry News





Preliminary attendee list released for Controlled Release Delivery 2017 | Registration closing soon

SMi's 14th annual Controlled Release Delivery show will be returning to London in April this year.
 
 
Controlled Release Delivery 2017
Controlled Release Delivery 2017
 
KENSINGTON, England - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Aimed at senior drug developers and formulation specialists, this year's conference will discuss strengthening innovation and overcoming the challenging regulatory landscape of the controlled release field.

Controlled Release Delivery 2017 will provide attendees with 17 presentations exploring the latest innovations in drug delivery, nanoparticles, nanomedicine, quality by design, CNS drug delivery and therapeutic applications. The expert speaker line-up will feature leading industry experts within the controlled release and drug delivery community from: Janssen, InnoCore Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research Inc, GSK, NEUWAY Pharma GmbH, Merck & Co Inc, Boehringer-Ingelheim amongst others.

With the event taking place next month SMi have released the preliminary list of attendees. To view the PDF visit the download section of the event website. http://www.smi-online.co.uk/goto/2017controlledreleasedelivery.asp#tab_downloads

A CPD certified post-conference workshop will be hosted alongside the conference by PA Consulting Group on 'Challenges in Inhaled Drug Delivery'.

This half day workshop will aim to cover the requirements of an ideal inhaler and why this is so difficult to achieve in practice. The session will also explore the underlying scientific and engineering principles, and move on to cover the variety of tools and techniques that are available to help scientists, engineers and designers create inhaler products that are safe, efficient and easy and intuitive to use.

For further information on the conference and workshop or those wishing to attend, visit the event website on www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/prlog

Controlled Release Delivery
Strengthening innovation and overcoming the challenging regulatory landscape
3rd & 4th April 2017
London, UK
Sponsored by: Avanti Polar Lipids, Buchi, Data Detection Technologies, Precision NanoSystems and Sirius Analytical
www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/prlog

Contact Information:

For all media enquiries contact Zoe Gale on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6032 / Email: zgale@smi-online.co.uk

To register for the conference, visit www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/prlog or contact Ameenah Begum for group bookings on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6166 / Email: abegum@smi-online.co.uk

To sponsor, speak or exhibit at the conference, contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Contact
SMi Group
***@smi-online.co.uk
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
