News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Preliminary attendee list released for Controlled Release Delivery 2017 | Registration closing soon
SMi's 14th annual Controlled Release Delivery show will be returning to London in April this year.
Controlled Release Delivery 2017 will provide attendees with 17 presentations exploring the latest innovations in drug delivery, nanoparticles, nanomedicine, quality by design, CNS drug delivery and therapeutic applications. The expert speaker line-up will feature leading industry experts within the controlled release and drug delivery community from: Janssen, InnoCore Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research Inc, GSK, NEUWAY Pharma GmbH, Merck & Co Inc, Boehringer-Ingelheim amongst others.
With the event taking place next month SMi have released the preliminary list of attendees. To view the PDF visit the download section of the event website. http://www.smi-
A CPD certified post-conference workshop will be hosted alongside the conference by PA Consulting Group on 'Challenges in Inhaled Drug Delivery'.
This half day workshop will aim to cover the requirements of an ideal inhaler and why this is so difficult to achieve in practice. The session will also explore the underlying scientific and engineering principles, and move on to cover the variety of tools and techniques that are available to help scientists, engineers and designers create inhaler products that are safe, efficient and easy and intuitive to use.
For further information on the conference and workshop or those wishing to attend, visit the event website on www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/
Controlled Release Delivery
Strengthening innovation and overcoming the challenging regulatory landscape
3rd & 4th April 2017
London, UK
Sponsored by: Avanti Polar Lipids, Buchi, Data Detection Technologies, Precision NanoSystems and Sirius Analytical
www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/
Contact Information:
For all media enquiries contact Zoe Gale on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6032 / Email: zgale@smi-online.co.uk
To register for the conference, visit www.controlledreleasedelivery.com/
To sponsor, speak or exhibit at the conference, contact Alia Malick on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6168 / Email: amalick@smi-
---- END ----
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Contact
SMi Group
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse