After extensive upgrades the Blue Eros Luxury Villa is ready to accept VIP guests in Syros Greece
BluEros is accessible via a private driveway and it comes with concierge and maid service.
Extra services such as chefs, power boat/captains are available for the discriminating guests and the visitors may also enjoy tailor made excursions, yoga private instructor, massage-spa services. A Helipad is also available.
BluEros Luxury Villa can accommodate up to 16 people and the prices vary between 12.000 to 20.000 Euros per week. Special offers are available for monthly stays and the guests who visit the website www.blueros.com have the possibility to chat with the villa concierge directly for any queries they might have.
Chris Papadoyannis, the General Manager of the Villa states "We are excited to have upgraded this luxurious villa, aiming to offer beautiful holiday experiences to travelers seeking a serene and magical location, enjoying every homey comfort they can imagine. We are honored to see that there is already a great interest in the villa by Exclusive Travel Agents and by discerning individuals"
Syros is a preparing to celebrate the Orthodox Easter in a few weeks time, as the Cycladic island is being at the center of a new campaign launched by the Syros-Ermoupolis Municipality. This campaign includes inspirational video, social media promotions and is expected to highlight the unique beautiful spots and customs of the island.
About BluEros Luxury Villa - Syros, Greece:
BluEros is a true hideaway private villa of 600sqm offering 8 upscale bedrooms, 8 stylish bathrooms and a 100sqm infinity pool overlooking the ocean.
Thoughtfully built for complete privacy and lavish comfort, the grandiose Villa BluEros is flooded with light through airy outdoor patios and lounge spaces overlooking the Aegean Sea. Tastefully designed by local architects, the villa incorporates natural elements of the Syros landscape that grows organically around it. Spread in multiple levels with traditional materials artfully mixed with modern touches of pure luxury, emulates refined elegance. The serene combination of ocean and earthy hues complements the already existing beauty of the landscape.
BluEros Luxury Villa
